Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Record vs. Lionel Messi’s Argentina Record

Two sensational international careers were littered with goals, trophies and iconic moments.

In the space of just over two weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two of soccer’s all-time greats and longstanding career rivals, played their final international matches for their respective countries.

Messi’s retirement from Argentina duty had already been announced when he took to the field against Benin for hisThe last days of Ronaldo’s Portugal career were wildly different, though. The veteran’s public fallout with new manager Jorge Jesus marred the September-October international break, and hiscame six weeks after his final match—an unspectacular 1–0 win over Wales, which, unbeknownst to him at the time, was to be his last hurrah.

Also read Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Portugal Career With Five-Minute Retirement Video

But while the conclusion of their international careers differed, both generational superstars enjoyed extraordinary, trophy-laden spells with their national teams which spanned three decades. Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Complete International Record Ronaldo and Messi are international soccer’s leading goalscorers. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images Rather unsurprisingly given the volume of matches they played and the remarkable standards they set across their careers, Ronaldo and Messi are international soccer’s most prolific goalscorers of all time.

Ronaldo leads the charts after netting 146 times in 234 appearances, while Messi bowed out at 126 strikes in 208 matches. Their goals-per-game record is almost identical, however, with Ronaldo scoring 0.62 perWhen it comes to assists, there’s no contest. The infinitely creative Messi teed up teammates on 69 occasions for La Albiceleste, while Ronaldo only registered 45 assists in his 23 years with Portugal’s senior side.

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As a result, Messi’s 195 total goal involvements slightly edges Ronaldo’s 191. Perhaps the greatest discrepancy between the record-breakers comes in soccer’s most prestigious international tournament: the World Cup. The competition always belonged to Messi over Ronaldo, with the former appearing in three finals and delivering 33 goal contributions in 34 appearances. Portugal’s fabled No. 7 struggled outside of continental competition, producing a comparatively measly 13 World Cup goal contributions in 27 appearances.

For many years, it seemed that Messi, no matter how magical his performances, would end his career without clinching the World Cup title. Defeat in the 2014 final appeared set to be the closest he would come to the prize he coveted most in the bid to match Diego Maradona’s legacy. But at the 2022 World Cup, Messi wrote a definitive chapter in his career.

As Argentina won the competition for the first time since Maradona’s famous triumph in 1986, theicon delivered a series of astonishing performances, which yielded seven goals, the Player of the Tournament award and, the following year, a final Lionel Scaloni’s arrival as Argentina manager in 2018 proved instrumental to Messi’s international success. The pair masterminded a run to the Copa América title the year before their World Cup crown, and proceeded to win South America’s flagship competition again in 2024.

While Ronaldo was never able to guide Portugal to an elusive first World Cup title, he helped them win their first-ever international trophies. The first of three major titles claimed by the Seleção das Quinas with the help of arguably their greatest player came in 2016, as they defied expectations to beat hosts France in the European Championship final.

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Ronaldo scored three times en route to the showpiece event, including in the semifinal win over Wales, and he finished up in the Team of the Tournament.star was at the heart of two UEFA Nations League victories for Portugal in 2019 and 2025. He scored 11 times across the group stage and finals of the competition during his nation’s successful campaigns, Ronaldo might have played a starring role in Portugal’s most successful era, but it’s Messi who undoubtedly boasts the greater legacy on the international stage.

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.