Cristiano Ronaldo's Former Manager Rejects Erik ten Hag Criticism

The Portuguese came under fire for his alleged lackluster drive during his second spell at Manchester United.

Two weeks after former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic, Rudi Garcia—perhaps unknowingly—came to the defense of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with one small revelation: “He was the first to arrive and the last to leave.

”. He first criticized the forward’s training habits, asserting he “didn’t prepare himself” properly for matches during his second spell at Old Trafford. The Dutchman also claimed Ronaldo told his United teammates to “save their legs” in training.even deeper. The 56-year-old said Ronaldo could “no longer bring himself” to “get the most out of every day” or be ”fit” enough to play in the Premier League week in and week out.

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The accusations go against everything Ronaldo built his career on: long hours in the gym, extreme diets, extra hours on the pitch. It was always work, work and more work for the Portugal legend, from when he was a teenager at Sporting CP to the twilight of his career in Saudi Arabia, according to former boss Garcia. There is no love lost between Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo.

| Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images The Frenchman might have only lasted less than a season in charge at Al Nassr, but he still had the privilege of managing Ronaldo. Garcia was the man in the dugout when the Real Madrid icon made his blockbuster move to the Saudi Pro League in January 2023. , focusing on the superstar’s work ethic without even being asked.

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“It was so easy because he’s a fantastic player; everyone knows that,” Garcia said. “But he’s also a very good man and professional. When you see him with his emotions, you know he’s living for football. I discovered that when I saw him training.

He was the first to arrive and the last to leave. He’d celebrate the small competitions we had in training like he’d won the Champions League, with his famous celebration. ”Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or at Manchester United. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images Garcia’s input is aligned with the common perception surrounding Ronaldo’s work ethic.

The 41-year-old has been subject to his fair share of criticism over the years, but there’s never been widespread claims of laziness or a lack of discipline before Ten Hag’s tirade.teammate Ben Foster pulled back the curtain on Ronaldo’s habits back in 2025.

“He was absolutely always on it, the first one in and last one to leave training,” he told “I’d get there early sometimes and he’d already been there. He’d already had all his massages and he’d be in the gym. ”teammate Gareth Bale also revealed how obsessive Ronaldo was during their shared days at the Bernabéu.

“Whether in training or matches, all he wanted to do was score,” the Welshman said on the Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed incredible success at Real Madrid. | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images Raphaël Varane, who played with Ronaldo at Real Madrid and United, echoed the sentiments.

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“He cares about everything, every detail. His motivation for every training session, every game, was huge. He was a machine.

" It’s hard to ignore the overwhelming evidence that goes against Ten Hag’s claims, especially when you take a look at Ronaldo’s body of work. The forward hasin his iconic career, including five Champions League titles.

He is destined to become the first player to ever score 1,000 goals, and justWith the amount of money, publicity and success Ronaldo has found off the pitch, it’s his drive and desire to further his legacy that keeps him lacing up his boots week in and week out. He could easily be “saving his legs” in retirement, but he is instead still playing the game he loves at age 41, when he has nothing left to prove.

Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu.

When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.