Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From Portugal After 23 Years, 146 Goals in 234 Caps

Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football after 23 years with Portugal, ending a record-breaking career with 146 goals in 234 appearances. His exit followed a dispute with manager Jorge Jesus and the Portuguese federation plans a tribute.

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially retired from international football after 23 years representing Portugal. The 41-year-old forward ends his national team career with 146 goals in 234 appearances, both men's international records.

His final match was a Nations League game on September 24. He was then left on the bench for a match against Norway, and manager Jorge Jesus made clear he had no plans to start Ronaldo against Denmark. Ronaldo left the training camp, and the Portuguese soccer federation later confirmed his retirement. The dispute with Jesus escalated during the September and October international break.

Also read Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international soccer

Ronaldo Announces Retirement From Portugal International Football

Some had hoped for a reconciliation that would allow Ronaldo to return for upcoming matches against Denmark and Wales. Instead, he chose to step away permanently rather than continue under the current regime. Ronaldo announced his decision in a five-minute video on social media, reading a prepared statement. He said the day had arrived to return the iconic number 7 jersey to the national team.

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He never viewed the shirt as his own property but as a symbol of responsibility worn for decades. His journey began in August 2003 at age 18. He said it changed his life forever through experiences shared with teammates and fans. He stressed that his legacy is built on more than statistics, goals, or trophies in museums.

Millions of Portuguese people he never met formed a crucial part of his life story. Ronaldo reflected on the emotional power of football. He described an image he will carry forever: the national anthem playing while he looked around at teammates, stands, children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents. For a few minutes, all differences disappeared.

Ronaldo Reflects On Emotional Legacy And Gratitude For Supporters

There were no clubs, colors, classes, professions, or opinions, only one passion: Portugal. He acknowledged that goals fade and records are broken, but the emotional impact on supporters remains timeless. He recalled perfect afternoons, unforgettable victories, and painful defeats that were essential to growth. He thanked teammates, coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, and kit men, noting many staff never appeared in photographs but were indispensable.

His family also received thanks for understanding the sacrifices and absences required by national team duties. Ronaldo affirmed he will never stop being one of the people, continuing to suffer, cheer, and celebrate every future victory for his country. The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the end of his service and acknowledged the emotional weight of the decision.

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The federation plans to hold a tribute for Ronaldo in which fans and the country can once more applaud and celebrate a player who has given so much. In a symbolic gesture, Ronaldo hopes to pass the baton to his son, 16-year-old Cristiano Junior. The younger Ronaldo was called up for Portugal's Under-17 squad this week. The elder Ronaldo urged new generations to believe they can reach heights previously unattained by anyone else.

Ronaldo Urges New Generations To Follow His Path

He argued that a nation which continues to create new heroes demonstrates an enduring belief in itself. Portugal will always need young players who dream big and refuse to give up on their potential. This passing of responsibility marks a transition from the current star to the upcoming talent pool. Ronaldo said the decision was difficult because it involved both logical reasoning and deep emotional attachment to the national cause.

He described the choice as the end of an era defined by historic records and major trophy wins. His retirement follows a high-profile dispute with national team management. No player on the men's side of international soccer has made more appearances or scored as many goals for their country. Ronaldo will hang it up as Portugal's greatest player of all time.

The final moments of his international career were not the smoothest, but his legacy remains unmatched. He concluded his message by saying he will continue to support Portugal. He will suffer, cheer, and celebrate every future victory for his country. The number 7 jersey now returns to the national team, and a new generation is called to dream big.