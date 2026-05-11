Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal duty after record 146 goals in 234 caps

Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, has announced his retirement from international soccer after a record-breaking Portugal career that included Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles. He leaves after falling out with coach Jorge Jesus and walking out of a training camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international soccer with Portugal, ending a record-breaking career that spanned six World Cups and more than two decades. The 41-year-old announced the decision on Thursday in a long video message on social media.

He read a letter to supporters and said the time had come to pass on his iconic number 7 shirt. To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team, Ronaldo said. I never felt it belonged to me alone but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.

Also read Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From Portugal National Team After 23 Years

Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. Ronaldo said the decision was not easy. Some decisions are not made with the mind alone, he said. They are also made with the heart.

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He added that a journey which began in August 2003 and changed his life forever had come to an end. Before Euro 2004, his international career began more than two decades ago. Ronaldo played a record 234 times for Portugal and scored a record 146 international goals. He is the men's all-time international scoring leader.

Ronaldo International Career Highlights

The highlight of his Portugal career came in 2016 when he lifted the European Championship trophy. He also helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and again in 2025. His exit follows a difficult final chapter with the national team. After this summer's World Cup in North America, Ronaldo clashed with new head coach Jorge Jesus and stormed out of a national team training camp last month.

Jesus kept him on the bench for the following match and said he did not plan to start him in the next one. His relationship with the national team had slowly soured over the last few years, much in part due to declining performances on the field. Despite age clearly catching up with him, Ronaldo continued starting even as his impact waned, and fans began to grow frustrated.

Portugal Federation Tribute Ronaldo

The Portuguese soccer federation released a statement expressing deep gratitude and immense admiration for his service. Cristiano Ronaldo has raised Portugal's profile and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps; for many of us, he is the greatest player of all time, the federation said. It said it intends to organize a tribute in which the fans and the country can one more time applaud and celebrate a player who has given us so much.

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Ronaldo's announcement comes shortly after rival Lionel Messi also retired from international soccer with Argentina. Like Messi, Ronaldo will keep playing at club level. He is expected to finish his club career at the end of this season with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He is in pursuit of his 1,000th career goal and sits on 985.

Ronaldo Goal Record Portugal

Of those, a record 146 goals came in 234 appearances with Portugal.