Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After Record Career

Cristiano Ronaldo announces immediate retirement from international football after dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, ending a historic 22-year career with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football, bringing a definitive close to one of the most decorated careers in the history of the sport. The announcement comes shortly after a publicized dispute with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, marking the end of a tenure that saw him become the all-time top scorer and most capped player in men's international football.

Final Matches Mark End of an Era

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner stated in an Instagram post on Thursday that he would "hand back the number 7 shirt" after the upcoming international break. His final appearances for Portugal are scheduled for November, specifically hosting Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on November 14 followed by a match against Wales three days later. This timeline provides a structured conclusion to his international journey, allowing for a formal farewell to supporters and teammates alike.

Also read Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From Portugal National Team After 23 Years

Unmatched Statistical Legacy Defined Career

Ronaldo made his senior international debut against Kazakhstan in August 2003, initiating a journey that would yield unprecedented statistical achievements. He holds the men's international records with 146 goals in 234 appearances, a feat that underscores his longevity and consistency at the highest level. Furthermore, he became the first player to score at six editions of the men's World Cup, a milestone he reached when he found the net at the 2026 tournament. These numbers solidify his status as a global icon who transcended the sport through sheer durability and skill.

Trophies and Leadership for National Side

Beyond individual records, Ronaldo played a pivotal role in securing major honors for his country. He captained Portugal to their first major international trophy at the 2016 European Championship, lifting the trophy in a historic moment for Portuguese football. Later, he helped the country win the UEFA Nations League in both 2019 and 2025, demonstrating his continued relevance and leadership in critical matches. His presence on the pitch often served as a catalyst for team success, blending personal ambition with collective achievement to elevate Portugal on the world stage.

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Dispute With Coach Triggered Immediate Departure

The decision to retire follows a public disagreement with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus during the September international window. Ronaldo left the national team camp after remaining on the bench against Norway, an incident that sparked a media storm. He later apologized to supporters and teammates while accusing the coach of breaking promises about his playing time. This conflict created significant tension within the national team setup, leading to his decision to step away from international duties rather than continue in a contentious environment.

Club Career Continues With Al Nassr

Ronaldo revealed that he had prepared a retirement letter following the 2026 World Cup but was persuaded to continue by federation president Pedro Proenca. Despite the resolution of that specific delay, the recent friction with the coaching staff made the timing ripe for a permanent exit from international play. His decision concerns international football only, as he continues to play at club level for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. This separation allows him to focus entirely on his club commitments while preserving the dignity and legacy of his international career without further public disputes.