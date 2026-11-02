Cristiano Ronaldo Rested for Al-Nassr due to Security Concerns

Cristiano Ronaldo did not travel with Al-Nassr for the AFC Champions League match against Pakhtakor. Security risks in Saudi Arabia and Ange Postecoglou's tactical rotation led to the star player's absence.

Cristiano Ronaldo remained in Saudi Arabia on Monday and did not join Al-Nassr for their AFC Champions League fixture against Pakhtakor. The 41-year-old Portuguese forward was omitted from the squad traveling to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, due to ongoing security concerns in the region. This decision marks a significant pause for the football icon during a critical phase of the tournament.

Security Risks Impact Travel Plans

The primary reason for the squad's reduced lineup and the absence of its most famous player stems from recent attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia. Houthi rebels, who are operating with backing from Tehran, have targeted these facilities in an effort to disrupt the nation's oil exports. One recent assault by the militants resulted in the deaths of 13 people, raising the stakes for all international travel to and from the Kingdom.

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These security tensions have already disrupted football schedules in the region. Last week, Al-Nassr's domestic match against UAE club Al Wasl was postponed after the visiting team refused to travel to Saudi Arabia citing the volatile security situation. The heightened threat level has forced club officials and coaches to reconsider the safety of their squads during away games in or near the affected zones.

Manager Postecoglou Prioritizes Squad Welfare

Al-Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou made the executive decision to rest several key players, including Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, and Mohamed Simakan. The Australian manager explained during a news conference that the call was driven by the intense pressure of the match schedule and the significant amount of travel involved for the team. He aimed to protect his players from both physical exhaustion and potential security risks.

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Despite the high-profile absences, Al-Nassr managed to secure a decisive victory on the pitch. Joao Felix stepped up in Ronaldo's absence, scoring a brace to help Postecoglou's side achieve a momentous 6-2 win over Pakhtakor. The result demonstrates the depth of the squad, even when major stars are sidelined for precautionary reasons.

Ronaldo Pursues Historic Goal Milestones

While Ronaldo did not travel, his scoring form remains exceptional during the time he is on the pitch. He recently scored a hat-trick against Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, raising his season total to nine goals in 12 appearances. This treble also brings his career goal tally to 985, placing him just 15 goals away from the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Ronaldo has publicly stated that reaching 1,000 goals is his most important objective if he avoids injuries. In an interview with his former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand in 2024, he emphasized that surpassing the all-time top scorer record, which he achieved by overtaking Josef Bican five years ago, is a long-standing ambition. Although Bican's records are contested due to incomplete historical data, Ronaldo continues to chase the numeric benchmark.

Financial Records and Career Earnings

Beyond his on-field achievements, Cristiano Ronaldo has also secured a unique position in sports history regarding wealth. Last month, Forbes reported that he became the first footballer to become a multi-billionaire. His career earnings reportedly surpassed the $2 billion mark earlier this year, a feat he accomplished just six years after being the first player to cross the $1 billion threshold.

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Ronaldo topped Forbes' football rich list again, driven by a lucrative contract with Al-Nassr. His salary at the Saudi Arabian club is estimated at £488,000 per day. Additionally, Forbes calculated that Ronaldo earned £42 million off the pitch over the course of the year through endorsements and business ventures, solidifying his status as a global commercial powerhouse alongside his athletic legacy.