Al-Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou omits Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad traveling to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, citing security threats from Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not join the squad traveling to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, for the upcoming AFC Champions League fixture against Pakhtakor on Monday. The decision stems from ongoing security concerns in the region, specifically regarding airport safety and recent attacks by Houthi rebels in Saudi Arabia. This move ensures the safety of the 41-year-old Portuguese superstar, who remains a primary target for global attention and potential risk.

Security Concerns Halt Travel Plans

The Australian manager explained at a news conference that the roster adjustments were made 'given the pressure of matches and the amount of travel involved.' However, the underlying driver for keeping Ronaldo behind is the volatile security situation. The trip follows a week where Al-Nassr's home match against UAE club Al Wasl was postponed because the visiting team refused to travel to Saudi Arabia. Airports in the Kingdom have faced a series of attacks, including one recent incident that killed 13 people. These attacks, undertaken by militants backed by Tehran, aim to disrupt Saudi Arabia's oil exports and create instability in the region.

Also read Al-Nassr vs Pakhtakor: Ronaldo Rested as Postecoglou Makes Squad Changes for AFC Clash

Postecoglou's Tactical Substitutions

Ronaldo was among several key players left out of the squad for the trip to Tashkent. In addition to the star forward, Portuguese international Joao Felix netted a brace in the match, contributing to a decisive 6-2 victory for Postecoglou's side. The coach also rested fellow French winger Kingsley Coman and defender Mohamed Simakan. Postecoglou cited the cumulative physical toll of their schedule as the primary reason for these specific tactical decisions. Felix's performance highlights the team's ability to secure results even without their most famous player on the pitch.

Ronaldo's Goal Scoring Momentum

Despite missing the away fixture, Ronaldo remains in exceptional form domestically. Last Thursday, he scored a hat-trick against Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League. This performance brought his season total to nine goals in just 12 appearances. The treble also advanced his career tally to 985 goals, moving him closer to the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals. He first broke the all-time top goalscorer record for club and country in 2021, surpassing Josef Bican, although that record remains contested due to incomplete historical data.

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Financial Milestones and Career Goals

The veteran forward is also making history off the pitch. Last month, Forbes reported that Ronaldo became the first multi-billionaire in football history. He earned £225 million this year alone, bringing his career earnings past the $2 billion mark. This achievement came just six years after he became the first footballer to surpass $1 billion in lifetime earnings. Forbes determined that Ronaldo topped the football rich list, aided by an estimated salary of £488,000 per day at Al-Nassr, plus £42 million from endorsements and business ventures.

Public Ambitions for 1000 Goals

Ronaldo has publicly stated his intention to reach the 1,000-goal barrier. In a 2024 conversation with former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand, he declared that reaching this number is his most important personal challenge. He specified that if he avoids injuries, achieving 1,000 goals is his ultimate target, following his previous achievement of 900 goals. This ambition drives his continued high-level performance despite his age and the physical demands of professional football. The team now looks to build on the 6-2 victory while managing player safety in an increasingly dangerous travel environment.