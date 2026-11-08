Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Called Up to Portugal U17 Squad for First Time

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has received his first call-up to the Portugal U17 national team. The 16-year-old striker faces Andorra and Serbia while stepping out of his father's shadow.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has officially been selected for the Portugal U17 national squad for the first time. The 16-year-old forward is scheduled to compete in international fixtures against Andorra on November 11 and Serbia on November 14. This call-up marks a significant milestone in his developing football career as he transitions from youth academy prospect to international representative.

Historic Number 7 Shirt Vacuum

The timing of this selection coincides with a major shift in Portuguese football hierarchy. His father, Cristiano Ronaldo Sr., recently announced his retirement from international duty on Thursday. This departure leaves the famous Number 7 shirt vacant after two decades of service. That specific jersey has historically represented the nation's greatest talents. Luis Figo wore the iconic number during the 2006 World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo Sr. also captained the team to European Championship victory in 2016.

Also read Portugal coach says he had not anticipated Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement despite their falling out

Early Career Stats and Parental Standards

Performance metrics from his youth career demonstrate early promise but also immense pressure. He scored 58 goals in just 23 games for the Juventus Under-9 academy. This output drew direct scrutiny from his father during the 2020 Globe Soccer Awards. Ronaldo Sr. publicly stated that his son does not yet possess the necessary qualities for the top level. He cited strict dietary enforcement including banning Coca-Cola and Fanta. This high standard has defined the young player's upbringing since childhood.

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Tactical Evolution and Physical Adaptation

Physical changes are currently altering his on-field positioning and style. Standing at 6 ft 3 in, he already surpasses his father in height. These growth spurts have temporarily impacted his previous pace and coordination. He is adapting to a more target-man approach similar to his father's later career. He relies on penalty-box movement rather than complex dribbling skills. Rio Ferdinand observed this competitive nature during padel matches in the Red Sea area. The former Manchester United star noted that Ronaldo Jr. takes losing very poorly.

International Stats and Future Career Options

His international record shows five goals in 13 appearances for Portugal youth teams. He averages approximately one goal every 104 minutes across 522 total minutes played. Reports indicate that Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United are monitoring his progress. He currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia alongside his father. Leaving his father's shadow requires moving to a club with higher competitive standards. Success at this level demands the professional work ethic his father exemplified. The choice of future academy will determine his potential for senior international caps.