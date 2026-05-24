Cristian Romero returns to London in a u-turn, facing criticism for skipping Everton game to watch Belgrano's final

Tottenham skipper Cristian Romero returned to London in a dramatic u-turn after skipping Spurs' monumental clash against Everton to head to Argentina to watch his boyhood side Belgrano in their Championship final against River Plate on Sunday. Romero injured his knee against Sunderland in April and faced fan anger and criticism from figures like Spurs legend Glenn Hoddle for his decision.

Tottenham skipper Cristian Romero had a dramatic u-turn and returned to London ahead of the final day of the Premier League season, skipping the game against Everton to watch Belgrano 's championship final against River Plate in Argentina.

He injured his knee against Sunderland, travelled to Argentina, and faced fan anger for his decision. Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi refused to criticize Romero, understanding the player's perspective. Romero's absence from the pivotal relegation clash led to criticism from figures like Spurs legend Glenn Hoddle





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Cristian Romero Tottenham Premier League Belgrano River Plate Injuries Fans Captain Decision U-Turn Championship Final

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