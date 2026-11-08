Cristian Mungiu’s ‘Fjord’ wins the audience award as ‘Inherit’ closes Jakarta World Cinema and short film winners land debut feature funding.

Cristian Mungiu’s Palme d’Or Winner ‘Fjord’ Takes Jakarta World Cinema Audience Award as Short Film Winners Land Debut Feature Funding Cristian Mungiu’s Cinematographer Tudor Vladimir Panduru Breaks Down Long Takes on ‘Fjord,’ ‘R.M.

N.’ at Jakarta World Cinema Masterclass, which wrapped with Banjong Pisanthanakun’s Thai horror film “Inherit” and handed three Indonesian short filmmakers funding for their first features.

Also read Romanian First-Ever Country of Focus at AFM, ‘Fjord’ Director Cristian Mungiu to Attend

“Fjord,” which also opened the festival, won the Jakarta World Cinema Audience Award, the event’s only feature prize. The closing ceremony also unveiled the winners of the KlikFilm Short Movie Competition, run by the Indonesian streaming platform that powers the festival. Open for submissions from April to July, the competition drew more than 300 shorts from across Indonesia.

The jury comprised horror director Joko Anwar , writer-director Gina S. Noer and Khozy Rizal, whose short “Basri & Salma in a Never-Ending Comedy” played in competition at Cannes. Murder-House Impostor Thriller 'The Stand-In Family' Wins Mirror Fiction Award at Taiwan Creative Content Fest Natalia Dyer, Elijah Wood to Join John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson in ‘1408’ Sequel From Director Mikael Håfström The top prize went to Jusuf Witjaksono’s “Karim,” which comes with full production and distribution funding for his debut feature from Falcon Pictures.

Advertisement

Adam Hasyim Al Raschid’s “Air Pangea” and Ali Yafie Muzaki’s “The Grave of Dreams” were named first and second runners-up, with each director also receiving full funding for a debut feature from KlikFilm. Zaky Alfawwaz’s “Callsh#t” won the short film audience award, and Michael Juan Saptayada’s “OTW” took the Special Jury Prize. Before the “Inherit” screening, the festival team took the stage to thank audiences.

The festival’s executive director, Frederica, said more than 25,000 people attended screenings at CGV Grand Indonesia over the festival’s eight days. Pisanthanakun and star Davika Hoorne attended the film’s Indonesian premiere for a lively Q&A. Pisanthanakun said Hoorne’s wardrobe cost a fortune, including a Gucci dress worth THB3 million .

Second Runner-up: “The Grave of Dreams,” Ali Yafie Muzaki‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ ‘Squid Game’ Stars Fete Netflix’s Korea Decade as Ted Sarandos Teases ‘Tantara,’ ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2