Crispy Chicken Schnitzel with Blue Cheese Ranch, Farro, and Caramelized Lemon

The article shares an easy, year‑round recipe for crispy chicken schnitzel breaded with spelt flour, panko, pumpkin and sesame seeds, served with roasted cabbage, puffed farro, and a creamy blue cheese ranch dressing. It includes step‑by‑step instructions for marinating the chicken, preparing the coating, frying to a golden crisp, and finishing the dish with charred lemon. The side and sauce are described in detail, offering storage tips and serving suggestions, making this classic dish accessible to any cook.

The recipe described is a modern take on a classic autumn favorite that has traditionally been served during the hunting season, most often featuring pheasant.

In this variation chicken takes center stage, allowing people to enjoy the hearty flavors and textures at any time of year. The dish begins with a meticulous preparation of the meat: chicken breasts are gently pounded to a uniform thickness, then marinated overnight in a buttermilk soak to tenderize and impart a subtle tang. This marination step is essential for achieving a juicy interior while providing a firm base for the breading.

After the overnight rest, the battering process turns the simple cutlets into a crispy, nutty delight. A dry blend of spelt flour, panko crumbs, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and a constellation of spices-garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, white pepper, paprika, and a generous pinch of salt-forms the coating. The chicken pieces are first lightly dredged in this mixture, then fried in hot oil maintained at 350°F until golden brown and crisp, turning them once for even cooking.

The result is a crunchy exterior while the inside remains succulent. During the last moments of frying, sliced lemon halves are added to the pan and charred lightly, producing a fragrant, glossy glaze that balances the richness of the dish. The accompanying sides elevate the schnitzel into a well-rounded entrée. Roasted cabbage, seasoned to a caramelized perfection, pairs wonderfully with puffed farro that offers a chewy texture and a subtle grainy flavor.

A creamy blue cheese ranch dressing-crafted from blue cheese, sour cream, garlic, yogurt, mayonnaise, and fresh dill-provides a cool, tangy counterpoint to the savory meat and roasted vegetables. The use of Dijon mustard and the addition of jammy, burnt lemon halves lend a bright acidity that cuts through the dish's richness. According to the instructions, leftover ranch dressing can be stored refrigerated for up to two weeks, making it convenient for leftovers or future meals.

Serving the schnitzel hot, garnished with fresh dill and accompanied by a side of the drenched blue cheese ranch, creates a memorable dining experience that showcases the harmony between texture, flavor, and seasonal ingredients





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Chicken Schnitzel Blue Cheese Ranch Dressing Puffed Farro Spelt Flour Breading Caramelized Lemon

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