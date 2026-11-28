CRISPR-based treatments that work by turning genes on or off are being tested in trials, and could be even more powerful than conventional gene editing

A transmission electron micrograph of hepatitis B viral particles, an infection for which the new approach to CRISPR is showing promise, with hundreds of trials happening around the world.

But there is an upstart in the wings: epigenome editing, which turns genes on or off instead of altering them. The first human trials of epigenome editing are producing promising results, and it could prove to be an extremely powerful tool.

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“What’s great is that we now have a demonstration of epigenome editing in the clinic showing that it’s effective at what it’s supposed to do,”Epigenome editing has tremendous potential for treating a wide range of conditions. It could also help in a less direct way, said Gersbach, by helping biologists understand our genome and thus work out the root causes of common conditions.