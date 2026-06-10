Crispin Glover Denies Ex-Girlfriend's Sex Slave Allegations, Calls Lawsuit a Shakedown

Back to the Future actor Crispin Glover has denied allegations in a battery lawsuit by a former girlfriend who claimed he sought to make her his live-in sex slave. Glover calls the claims a shakedown attempt.

Crispin Glover , the actor best known for playing George McFly in the 1985 film Back to the Future, has formally denied allegations made in a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend who claimed he sought to make her his live-in sex slave.

In a declaration submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Glover, 62, argued that the claims brought by Jane Doe, a British model, are part of an extortion attempt designed to pressure him into a settlement. Glover stated, I believe she did so to intimidate me into paying her to settle and therefore avoid negative media attention which could damage my future ability to earn money in the entertainment industry.

He requested that the court dismiss portions of the case related to statements Doe made about a conflict more than two years ago, specifically that Glover made a false police report and fraudulent petition for a restraining order against her. The declaration was Glover's response to a filing by Doe in February, which had been previously obtained by the Daily Mail. Representatives for Glover have been reached for comment, while lawyers for Doe declined to comment.

According to Doe's lawsuit, Glover promised to help her become a Hollywood star and provide her with a home and a job if she moved from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles. However, upon her arrival, she alleged that Glover's true intention was for her to basically serve him as a live-in girlfriend/sex slave. Doe claimed she was essentially held captive and used for sex and free labor under false pretenses.

She also accused Glover of making false claims to authorities in an effort to obtain a restraining order against her. In his declaration, Glover provided a different narrative, stating that he first connected with Doe after she contacted him on Facebook in 2015 and that they had a brief romantic relationship in 2023. He asserted that Doe traveled to the U.S. because they were dating, not due to any professional arrangement.

Glover said he covered her travel costs as her boyfriend and never promised employment. He noted that Doe stayed with him for three nights in Europe and about sixteen nights at his home in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The lawsuit also included allegations of physical assault. Doe claimed that when she returned to Glover's home to retrieve her pet cats, he grabbed her neck and put her in a headlock, leaving a visible wound and scar.

She provided a photo of a neck injury. Glover countered with his own account, stating that Doe and an unknown man showed up at his home. He thought they were there to collect her belongings and cats, but instead, the unknown man verbally threatened him and physically attacked him, while Doe gouged her fingernails into his face, drawing blood. Glover included a photo showing a facial scratch.

He said he called 911, leading to Doe's arrest, and subsequently applied for a civil harassment restraining order, but could not locate her to serve the papers. He stated the last time he saw her was in March 2024, over two years ago. Glover's lawyer previously stated that the allegations are baseless and denied in the strongest possible terms. The case continues as Glover seeks to have parts of the lawsuit dismissed





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Crispin Glover Lawsuit Sex Slave Allegations Battery Back To The Future

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