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Cris Carter believes Ohio State football has reached a turning point. The Buckeyes need to address problems with player development, physicality and team culture, the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver said during an interview on *The Script* ahead of Ohio State’s game against Michigan.

Ohio State lost to Oregon 41-28 and Nebraska 31-28, finishing with four losses for the first time since 2011. Carter said those results reflected deeper concerns about the program, including a lack of toughness in the trenches and highly rated players who have not developed into reliable contributors.

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“We got smoked in L.A. We got smoked in the Shoe by Oregon,” Carter said.