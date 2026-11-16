Crimson Desert Original Soundtrack Volume 2 Releases 42 New Tracks With Free DLC Plans

Pearl Abyss launches Crimson Desert Original Soundtrack Volume 2 featuring 42 tracks, traditional Korean folk songs, and the Prague Metropolitan Choir on major streaming platforms.

Pearl Abyss has officially released Crimson Desert Original Soundtrack Volume 2, bringing a massive collection of 42 new musical compositions to players and listeners worldwide. The comprehensive audio release is now available for immediate streaming on YouTube, the Pearl Abyss Music channel, and major digital service providers including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

The development studio positioned this strategic release to enhance the immersive experience of the open-world action RPG without requiring a traditional album purchase. Chief Audio Director Inro Joo led the creative vision, ensuring the soundtrack maintains a cohesive identity while accommodating diverse musical styles from an international team.

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Pearl Abyss assembled a global network of composers from South Korea and abroad, alongside vocalists from around the world to craft this expansive sonic landscape. The production effort involved high-profile collaboration with the Prague Metropolitan Choir, adding a layer of grandeur and depth to the orchestral arrangements found throughout the release.

Guest artists including vocalist Nathan Mills contributed to the sweeping new score, which leans further into dramatic storytelling and epic anthems. The resulting album spans a wide variety of musical genres and functional categories within the game, providing a rich auditory backdrop for the vast environments of the continent of Pywel.

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Listeners can explore lyrical field themes that accompany exploration, high-energy battle music for combat scenarios, and intense boss tracks designed to elevate tension during pivotal encounters. The collection also includes bard songs that add narrative flavor and cinematic soundscapes intended to capture the scale of the game world.

A standout feature of this volume is the creative reinterpretation of traditional Korean folk songs and children's songs as Western-style sea shanties. The Prague Metropolitan Choir performs the melodies of Jindo Arirang, Gakseori Taryeong, Dukkeoba Dukkeoba, Kkomaya Kkomaya, and Mugunghwa Kkochi Pieotseumnida with the rhythm and spirit of a ship's crew.

These traditional melodies are reimagined with the choir singing in English as a full ensemble, allowing international players to engage with the music on a more visceral level. This approach transforms familiar cultural elements into an authentic and exciting listening experience while keeping the musical heritage of the game's origins prominent.

Building on our origins as a Korean developer, the creative team turned their own traditional melodies into authentic sea shanties that players all over the world can enjoy naturally and with real excitement, said Audio Director Inro Joo regarding the unique artistic choice.

The fusion of traditional Korean music with Western sea shanty aesthetics creates a unique sonic identity that distinguishes Crimson Desert from other titles in the genre. By adapting these beloved Korean melodies into a format that resonates with global audiences, the developers crafted a soundtrack that feels both exotic and accessible.

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This musical strategy supports the game's narrative of a diverse, expansive world where different cultures and histories intersect. The decision to release these tracks as a digital streaming package rather than a physical album allows for immediate accessibility and wider distribution.

The 42-track collection offers over two hours of continuous music, providing fans with a comprehensive audio companion to their gaming sessions. This format ensures that the music can be easily shared and discovered by new audiences through digital platforms, expanding the reach of the Crimson Desert brand beyond the player base.

In addition to streaming availability, Crimson Desert Original Soundtrack Volume 2 will soon be available as a free DLC for players on Steam and the Epic Games Store. This inclusion ensures that players can access the full musical experience directly within their game libraries.

The dual release strategy caters to both casual listeners who enjoy the music independently and dedicated players who seek an integrated experience within the game. The launch marks a significant milestone in the promotion of the title, highlighting the game's commitment to high-quality production values across all aspects of its design.