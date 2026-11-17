Expert Laura Richards accuses Russell Brand of coercive control, claiming he uses wife Laura Gallacher as a shield to spread innocent claims from prison.

Leading criminologist and former Met detective Laura Richards has issued a stark warning regarding the conduct of convicted rapist Russell Brand. She alleges that Brand is actively manipulating his wife, Laura Gallacher, from his prison cell to maintain a public narrative of innocence. Richards characterizes this dynamic as a severe form of coercive control, asserting that the comedian is willing to place his family in jeopardy to serve his own interests.

Accusations Of Coercive Control And Shielding

Richards explicitly describes Brand as 'devious' and 'diabolical,' accusing him of utilizing Laura Gallacher as a 'shield' throughout his legal proceedings. She argues that Brand is exploiting his wife's role as the caretaker of their three children to broadcast messages that protect his reputation. According to Richards, this tactic is designed to influence public opinion and ensure his 'cult-like' messages reach a mainstream audience while he remains incarcerated.

Also read Russell Brand’s Wife Laura Brand Breaks Silence on His Rape Conviction, Prison Sentence

Podcast Broadcasts And Innocence Claims

The controversy centers on a recent segment of the couple's Sunday Service podcast, where Laura Gallacher read a statement on her husband's behalf. In this recording, Gallacher declared to listeners, 'As you know, I'm not guilty,' repeating words written by Brand. Richards states that this act demonstrates Brand's willingness to put his wife in a precarious position to get his version of events out. She believes he has crafted this façade for a long time, shifting between religious and political personas to deflect from the allegations.

Platform Responsibilities And Online Campaigns

Richards has called upon major social media platforms to intervene, specifically urging YouTube and Rumble to shut down Brand's channels. She argues that the content he is distributing needs to be stopped immediately to protect victims and the public. Concurrently, an online campaign has emerged urging Laura Gallacher to leave Brand, highlighting behaviors that critics view as controlling. The couple continues to post on Rumble, where viewers can tip them directly or purchase merchandise featuring Brand with the slogan 'Russell Brand Stay Free.'

Advertisement

Legal Implications And Prison Rule Violations

Russell Brand is currently under investigation for potentially breaking prison rules by sending the message that led to the podcast statement. He was sentenced to more than ten years for rape and sexual assault, with the judge explicitly noting that he was a liar. Despite this, Brand has shown no remorse or empathy for the women involved, according to Richards. The defense had previously argued for leniency based on Gallacher's devotion, describing her state as 'total devastation' and noting the difficulty of explaining the crimes to their children.

Family Devotion And Emotional Impact

Laura Gallacher remains determined to stand by her husband, sharing a home with him in Florida while currently staying in the UK. Her support was evident at Southwark Crown Court, where she was seen shaking her head in disbelief and mouthing 'I love you' through the glass dock wall as Brand was led away. Richards questions the moral integrity of this stance, asking if it is truly Christian to avoid taking responsibility. She emphasizes that victims do not need to hear Brand's claims, as no genuine repentance has been shown.