Prime Video's Criminal series launches in 2027, offering a realistic, multi-perspective crime drama that appeals to fans of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI release.

Prime Video will premiere its adaptation of Ed Brubaker's acclaimed comic series Criminal on January 13, 2027. This release date positions the show exactly two months after the scheduled launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. The timing creates a direct alternative for audiences seeking immersive criminal narratives during the gaming franchise's absence from television screens.

The series does not rely on a single protagonist to drive the plot forward. Instead, it switches between the perspectives of multiple outlaws whose lives intersect through various criminal acts. This structural approach mirrors the diverse cast and interconnected storylines found in recent Grand Theft Auto titles.

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Charlie Hunnam portrays Leo Patterson while Luke Evans plays Tracy Lawless in this ensemble cast. Each character receives substantial development similar to how downloadable content expands upon main roster characters in video games. The narrative gives every participant room to shine within a fully developed crime ecosystem.

Criminal adopts a significantly grittier tone compared to the satirical humor found in Grand Theft Auto VI. The television series strips away romanticism to deliver a realistic portrayal of a generational web of crime. Viewers will encounter archetypes familiar to genre enthusiasts such as kingpins fixers and law enforcement officers.

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The setting features gambling clubs and local bars against a backdrop of intense underworld activity. Unlike the acidic satire and absurd NPC behaviors defined by the video game series, this adaptation remains completely bereft of humor. The show delivers a mature exploration of the consequences associated with a life dedicated to crime.

Dan Houser co-founder of Rockstar Games and lead writer for Grand Theft Auto VI created the American Caper comics. These stories offer a tone even closer to the video game series featuring bizarre characters and sharp social commentary. The comics have won multiple accolades and maintain a solid legacy within the industry.

If Prime Video's Criminal achieves success it could pave the way for adaptations of Houser's other works. This potential expansion would significantly broaden the landscape of video game-inspired television content. Fans of the games can currently read these comics while awaiting any future live-action projects.

The first season of Criminal is divided into two four-episode arcs titled Coward and Lawless. The production team includes showrunners Ed Brubaker and Jordan Harper who developed the project for Amazon. The greenlit series was announced in 2024 and has generated considerable interest due to its faithful yet distinct approach.

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The cast also features Adria Arjona Emilia Clarke and Richard Jenkins alongside the previously mentioned leads. As fans await the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI this new series offers a compelling mature alternative. It explores the complex dynamics of a bustling criminal underworld where arcs occasionally intersect.