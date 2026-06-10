Criminal Record Season 3: Producer Teases New Direction and Character Evolution

Executive producer Elaine Collins reveals that plans for a potential third season of Criminal Record are underway, with story ideas developed and a focus on evolving the relationship between June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty. The final decision rests with Apple.

In a recent interview, executive producer Elaine Collins offered insights into the future of Criminal Record , addressing the possibility of a third season. Although the series has not been officially renewed by Apple, Collins confirmed that the creative team is actively developing concepts for another installment.

She emphasized that the decision ultimately lies with Apple, but the writers have already crafted story ideas they are eager to explore. Collins hinted that a third season would mark a shift in direction for the show, particularly in how the central characters, June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty, navigate their relationship. She noted that while their fundamental personalities will remain unchanged, the dynamic between them will evolve beyond repetitive mistrust.

Collins expressed a desire to delve deeper into Hegarty's private life and to explore June's character trajectory after the events involving Leo. Additionally, she suggested that the partnership between June and Hegarty might take on a new structure, moving beyond accidental encounters to a more collaborative, albeit still challenging, professional relationship. The producer's comments suggest that the series aims to sustain its tension while refreshing its narrative framework, should Apple give the green light.

Beyond the core discussion, the article includes brief mentions of other entertainment news: a new Katy Perry concert film trailer directed by Paul Dugdale; Joseph Gordon-Levitt's upcoming Netflix AI movie adding an MCU actress to its cast alongside Toni Collette; Nicholas Galitzine starring as a male supermodel in a new film; a 2026 Universal/Amblin theatrical experience; a Law & Order: SVU actor taking a major Western role; Elijah Wood's interest in reviving a dormant Lucasfilm franchise; Netflix confirming the third and final season of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder; Apple TV preparing a third installment of a major sci-fi hit; Fox planning an unprecedented 101-episode split for a hit show's third season; and Wonder Man's makers commenting on Season 2 after its renewal





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Criminal Record Apple TV+ Elaine Collins Season 3 June Lenker Daniel Hegarty TV Series Renewal Character Development Entertainment News

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