Criminal Prime Video Series Release Dates and Cast Revealed

Prime Video announces the two-part release schedule for the Charlie Hunnam thriller Criminal, based on Ed Brubaker's graphic novels, starring Adria Arjona and Luke Evans in 2027.

The upcoming eight-episode limited series titled Criminal is officially scheduled to debut on Prime Video in early 2027. The production is based on the graphic novels created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. A newly released trailer provides the first look at the show's intense narrative structure and its extensive ensemble cast.

Criminal Release Schedule Breakdown

The series will be split into two distinct parts, with each part consisting of four episodes. The first part, subtitled Coward, is set to stream for Prime Video subscribers on January 13, 2027. The second part, titled Lawless, is scheduled for release on January 27, 2027.

Also read Prime Video's 'Criminal' Debuts In January; Teaser & FImages Released

Charlie Hunnam and Adria Arjona Lead Cast

Charlie Hunnam stars as Leo Patterson, a man attempting to escape the criminal lifestyle of his upbringing. His best friend Ricky Lawless is played by Gus Halper, a character driven to follow in his legendary outlaw father's footsteps. The story also features Greta, a car thief from Leo's past, portrayed by Adria Arjona.

Ed Brubaker Graphic Novel Source Material

The narrative for Part 1 reveals family secrets buried for decades as Leo and Ricky face the consequences of a childhood murder and a botched heist. The synopsis for Part 2 focuses on Tracy Lawless, played by Luke Evans, who chose the Army over prison twenty years ago but must return to face the repercussions when his brother gets in too deep.

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Supporting Cast and Production Details

The expanded cast includes Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, John Hawkes, and Logan Browning. Additional actors joining the project are Michael Mando, Garrett Hedlund, Patrick J. Adams, Pat Healy, Taylor Selé, Aliyah Camacho, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, and Dominic Burgess.

Emilia Clarke Salary Rumors Addressed

In related entertainment news, former Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has publicly addressed and dismissed recent rumors regarding her compensation. She described the reported figures as wildly exaggerated. This clarification came after articles linked her name to the broader landscape of high-profile television salary discussions.

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