Andrew Kozak, 41, was federally indicted Tuesday on charges of threats regarding explosives and interstate communications of a threat after an explosive device was found at the BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, prompting a one-mile evacuation.

A federal grand jury has indicted Andrew M. Kozak on Tuesday on charges of transmitting threats regarding explosives and interstate communications of a threat. Prosecutors allege the 41-year-old Illinois ethanol plant worker emailed a bomb threat claiming explosive devices had been placed at the BioUrja Renewables facility where he was employed. This indictment follows a significant law enforcement response that forced the evacuation of approximately 2,500 homes surrounding the Peoria plant.

The explosive device discovered at the facility was deemed a credible threat by federal and local authorities. Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon stated that the threat prompted a one-mile evacuation radius for nearby homes and businesses. Authorities warned that the plant houses large quantities of ethanol and other highly combustible materials, raising serious concerns about the potential consequences of an ignition.

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FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge Ryan Presley emphasized the severity of the situation during a news conference. Presley noted that while most bomb threats investigated by law enforcement are ultimately deemed not credible, this incident was different. He credited the swift action of responders and bomb technicians for preventing a potentially catastrophic outcome.

The investigation began on a Friday afternoon when workers at BioUrja Renewables reported receiving the threat email. The email explicitly threatened to damage and destroy the building and other property by means of fire and an explosive. Kozak allegedly planted the explosive device before sending the threatening communication to the company.

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Kozak returned to BioUrja for work on Monday morning and was taken into custody by federal agents upon his arrival. NBC Chicago reported that Kozak had been working at the facility for about 10 months as a process trainee. Federal sources indicated that he allegedly planted the device prior to sending the threat, although the indictment does not formally accuse him of physically planting the explosive found at the site.

During the news conference, federal officials declined to specify who built or planted the device, the exact number of devices involved, or the power of the explosive. They also would not confirm whether any other individuals were involved in the plot. Bomb technicians successfully rendered the device safe, and authorities searched the facility without finding additional suspicious items.

The evacuation order was lifted on Saturday after nearly a full day of displacement for residents. No injuries were reported during the incident or the subsequent investigation. The FBI, along with the ATF, Illinois State Police, and local law enforcement agencies in Peoria and East Peoria, conducted extensive law enforcement activity connected to the case.

Kozak had a lengthy criminal history that dates back two decades. Records reviewed by news outlets show he had been convicted of multiple burglary-related felonies across four Nebraska counties. These convictions included cases in Platte, Polk, Nance, and Colfax counties, leading to two separate stints in state prison.

In Platte County, Kozak pleaded no contest to three felony burglary charges after initially facing seven burglary counts and one attempted burglary charge. A judge found him guilty and determined he was not a fit person for probation, sentencing him to three to five years in prison. The court also noted his lack of fit for probation due to the nature of his offenses.

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Kozak was also convicted in two separate Polk County felony burglary cases. One court record identifies Osceola High School as a victim, while another shows he was ordered to pay restitution to Osceola Public Schools. His criminal record includes an attempted felony burglary conviction in Nance County, for which he received a sentence ranging from 20 months to five years.

Nebraska corrections records indicate that Kozak was released on discretionary parole in August 2008 after his first prison stint. He later returned to state prison on a separate Colfax County burglary conviction carrying a three-to-five-year sentence. He was released on discretionary parole again in October 2014, and his parole expired in May 2015.

Peoria County Jail records listed Kozak as being held on an FBI hold on Monday. He no longer appeared in the county's online inmate search by Tuesday morning, indicating a transfer to federal custody. The FBI executed a search warrant at his Chillicothe home as part of the broader investigation into the biofuel plant threat.

The FBI remains the lead investigative agency for the incident and will provide all future updates. An FBI spokesperson stated that policy prohibits disclosing if a person is or is not a subject of an investigation. Any charges filed and made public would appear in federal court records, directing further inquiries to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois.