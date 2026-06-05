Criminal Minds Season 19 Revives Controversial Penelope and Luke Romance

Criminal Minds season 19 appears to be revisiting the controversial 'Garvez' pairing between Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez, despite a history of poorly executed on-screen romances in the franchise. The first three episodes show the characters growing increasingly close, raising questions about the show's ability to handle workplace relationships without resorting to trauma.

SPOILERS AHEAD for Criminal Minds season 19 , episode 3. Criminal Minds has a questionable track record with in-show romances, but the crime drama seems poised to repeat its most infamous mistake.

Since its 2005 premiere, the acclaimed procedural has built a cult following due to its disturbing episodic cases and the wholesome found family element to its central team of FBI agents. Yet, two members of the BAU were thrown into a seemingly haphazard love story in season 15, when Jennifer"JJ" Jareau and Spencer Reid were canonically confirmed to share romantic feelings they could never act on.

The awkward pivot was a source of major contention for viewers of CBS' original Criminal Minds, for varying reasons. Some saw value in the ship between JJ and Spencer but were disappointed in the series' execution. Others felt like the reveal came out of left field and ruined the 15-year friendship between the two characters.

Despite the overwhelmingly negative reaction, Criminal Minds continued incorporating romantic subplots into its main plot, including the flirtation between Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez , who were given a premature happy ever-after in the season 15 finale as a new couple. Upon the release of Criminal Minds: Evolution , however, Penelope and Luke's optimistic romantic trajectory was immediately retconned.

Rather, in Evolution's new timeline, their first date was a veritable disaster, leaving both characters open to potential love interests. Criminal Minds quickly capitalized on this by pairing up Penelope and newcomer Tyler Green , only for their passionate love affair to be cut just as short.

Nevertheless, instead of allowing the BAU to prioritize work over interpersonal relationships, Criminal Minds season 19 has seemingly revitalized the controversial"Garvez" ship. Garcia & Alvez Are Closer Than Ever In Criminal Minds Season 19 The Pairing First Gained Momentum During The Show's Original Run After three years of distancing the characters, the Criminal Minds season 19 premiere completely erased the professional boundary between Penelope and Luke.

Fellow BAU members outright referred to Penelope as the"Oracle of Alvez" during his mourning period, and the technical analyst appeared to be the only person Luke confided in following Roxy's death. Even when Criminal Minds season 19, episode 3 establishes that Penelope is currently seeing multiple hookup partners, JJ is shocked while Luke indicates he already knew.

Furthermore, the episode ends with Penelope and Luke domestically setting up an indoor campsite for JJ and her children. Of course, there could be a million platonic explanations for the way Penelope and Luke continually rely on one another more than anyone else in the BAU, but it certainly feels as though Criminal Minds is purposely keeping the pair in each other's orbit.

Past seasons of Criminal Minds: Evolution left crumbs of romantic intrigue— including Penelope, Luke, and Tyler all displaying jealous behavior— but it never felt like their arbitrary love triangle would return. Regardless, the first three episodes of Criminal Minds season 19 unquestionably prove that Penelope is the most important person in Luke's life— and vice versa.

Why Office Romances Don't Work In Criminal Minds The Crime Drama Has Always Had Difficulty Finding Work-Life Balance The issue isn't even necessarily in the couplings; Luke and Penelope absolutely have enough chemistry to justify an on-screen romance, but the crime drama would never be able to give them a satisfying arc. At heart, Criminal Minds feeds on drama— and, at a certain point, that turns into trauma.

In the original series, multiple main characters lost their loved ones to murderous unsubs, while JJ's husband suddenly dies in season 18. Even the show's most stable couple— Rebecca Wilson and Tara Lewis — had most of their relationship milestones occur off-screen. Related Criminal Minds Officially Says Goodbye To An OG Character After 19 Years Criminal Minds has changed drastically over the last four years, but season 19 just resolved a 19-year storyline with a bittersweet sendoff.

Posts 1 By Shealyn Scott In fact, Tara and Rebecca's momentous wedding happened during Criminal Minds season 19's time-jump. Similarly, the inconsistent pacing and truncated seasons of the modern era mean that it's twice as hard for viewers to become invested in any possible pairing. Without a doubt, there's a chance Criminal Minds could orchestrate a fulfilling slow-burn romance between Penelope and Luke, but there's no world where their love story wouldn't end in tragedy.

Granted, their ship isn't nearly as egregious as JJ and Reid, but it's clear that the crime drama still doesn't know what to do with BAU-related romance. 123 8.6/10 8/10 Criminal Minds 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-MA Crime Drama Mystery Thriller Release Date September 22, 2005 Network CBS, Paramount+ Showrunner Erica Messer Directors Félix Enríquez Alcalá, Rob Bailey, Matthew Gray Gubler, Joe Mantegna, John Gallagher, Douglas Aarniokoski, Guy Norman Bee, Larry Teng, Nelson McCormick, Alec Smight, Charles S. Carroll, Rob Spera, Charles Haid, Diana Valentine, Rob Hardy, Tawnia McKiernan, Bethany Rooney, Karen Gaviola, Sharat Raju, Thomas Gibson, Aisha Tyler, Anna Foerster, Gloria Muzio, John Terlesky Writers Bruce Zimmerman, Virgil Williams, Edward Allen Bernero, Janine Sherman Barrois, Chris Mundy, Simon Mirren, Debra J. Fisher, Kimberly A. Harrison, Jay Beattie, Dan Dworkin, Karen Maser, Oanh Ly, Stephanie Sengupta, Aaron Zelman, Kirsten Vangsness, Erica Meredith, Andi Bushell, Holly Harold, Alicia Kirk, Jeff Davis, Randy Huggins, Edward Napier, Jayne A. Archer, Chikodili Agwuna Cast See All Franchise Criminal Minds Creator Jeff Davis Powered by Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Criminal Minds Garvez Penelope Garcia Luke Alvez Season 19

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, Peyton Manning, and Luke Bryan participate in Golden Bear Pro-AmWednesday of Memorial Tournament week is annnually a star-studded event that draws thousands of patrons to Muirfield Village Golf Club ahead of tournament play.

Read more »

Luke Ertel's Has Record-Tying Night in Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star GameIncoming Purdue guard Luke Ertel had a big night on Wednesday, leading the Senior All-Stars past future Boiler Isaiah Hill and the Junior All-Stars.

Read more »

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 4 Episode 3 Deepens Elias Voit's Tortured PsycheA new episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution forces the BAU to confront Elias Voit's internal turmoil while a 2022 missing persons case threatens to seal his fate with the death penalty.

Read more »

'Unflappable' Luke Altmyer Exudes Confidence After Disappointing DraftHow Altmyer has asserted himself in Lions' quarterback room.

Read more »