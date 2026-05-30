Criminal Minds Revival: Cast Changes and New Characters

Criminal Minds is back with a revival on Paramount+, but fans have watched the cast change on and off screen since the procedural first debuted. The show has had its fair share of cast exits and changes over the years, but fans are still holding onto hope that some of their favorite characters will return.

Criminal Minds is back with a revival on Paramount+ , but fans have watched the cast change on and off screen since the procedural first debuted.

In 2005, viewers were introduced to a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Analysis Unit. The crime drama explores different fictional cases and shows how behavioral analysis helps the team locate their unknown subjects. The show has had its fair share of cast exits and changes over the years, but fans are still holding onto hope that some of their favorite characters will return.

One of the most memorable cast members to leave the show was Mandy Patinkin, who played the role of Gideon. He left the show after season 7, but his character's fate was revealed years later when it was shown that he was murdered off screen in season 10. Another cast member who left the show was Thomas Gibson, who played the role of Hotchner.

He was let go from the show in 2016, but his character's wife was murdered by the Reaper, a serial killer, in a previous season. In recent years, the show has had to deal with the loss of some of its beloved characters, including Will, who was killed off in a 2025 episode. The show has also had to say goodbye to some of its original cast members, including Jayne Atkinson, who played the role of Strauss.

Despite the cast changes, the show remains popular and fans are still holding onto hope that some of their favorite characters will return. The show's revival on Paramount+ has brought back some of the original cast members, including Kirsten Vangsness, who plays the role of Penelope Garcia. The show's new season has also introduced some new characters, including a new member of the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

The show's creators have hinted that the new season will be just as exciting as the previous ones, with plenty of twists and turns to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Overall, Criminal Minds remains a popular and beloved show, and fans are still holding onto hope that some of their favorite characters will return





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