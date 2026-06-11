The latest episode of Criminal Minds delves into the world of the occult, exploring the creative and grisly MOs of the unsub, who is searching for a specific confession. The BAU team investigates a case that seems like another copycat killer, but the rules of the profile have changed with the idol's imprisonment.

It's been a while since Criminal Minds ventured into the world of the occult, and the latest episode, Season 4, Episode 4, reminds us exactly why these episodes can be so chilling.

They lead to some of the most creative and grisly MOs, making some of the most memorable scenes in the show. Alongside the gruesome case-of-the-week, this episode finally and firmly puts the season's overarching antagonist on the BAU's radar, as the cat and mouse chase for the Fan begins, but the case is like nothing the team has dealt with before.

The Fan may just seem like another copycat killer, but with his idol alive and imprisoned, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), the rules of the profile have changed, and the stakes have just gotten higher.

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 4, Episode 4 Delivers a Fanatic Witch Hunt Episode 4 kicks off with the graphic scene of the unsub swinging a sledgehammer onto a woman's body while her restrained husband watches in absolute horror and grief. The unsub is screaming at them to confess to heresy as a vial of a crystalline substance hangs on his neck, creating a dismally haunting image.

The BAU begins their investigation by conducting an interview with the husband, who was left alive, and finds out a few major things: the unsub waits for the children to leave the house first, the vial around his neck is salt, and he is searching for a specific confession. Prentiss (Paget Brewster) adds up the details, including the occult references, the trial-like aspects, and the violence against women, and her instincts (or as she phrases it, biases) lead her to witch hunts.

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Criminal Minds Occult Witch Hunt Copycat Killer Idol Imprisonment

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