Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Release Date, Plot, and More

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on May 28, 2026. The season will focus on a copycat serial killer who idolizes Elias Voit, a notorious criminal. The team must form an alliance with Voit to stop him.

Dropping on Paramount+ on May 28, 2026, Season 19 of Criminal Minds: Evolution pits the BAU against its most chilling adversary yet, " The Fan ". He is a copycat serial killer who idolizes the notorious Elias Voit .

To stop him, David Rossi and the team must form an uneasy alliance with an imprisoned Voit. The season picks up one year after Season 18, when Elias Voit suffered from amnesia before confessing and receiving a life sentence in federal custody.

Additionally, music fans can rejoice as the 52nd American Music Awards will broadcast live on Monday, May 25, 2026. Hosted by Queen Latifah, the ceremony airs from Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Garden Arena and will stream live on Paramount+.

Meanwhile, May 27, 2026 brings a Paramount+ finale marathon featuring the Hollywood Squares Season 2 finale and the Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas Season 1 finale





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Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 The Fan Elias Voit Copycat Serial Killer Unlikely Alliance American Music Awards Paramount+ Finale Marathon Hollywood Squares Tyler Perry’S Divorced Sistas Dylan Wang Han Yan Real Porn Stars Hugh Jackman James Bond 26 Lucky Strike Rampage Comedy Series Boston Blue Mobland

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