Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19, Episode 2: Alvez's Grief and the Impact of Roxy's Death

In the second episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution's nineteenth season, 'Cluster', the BAU team faces a new unsub while Luke Alvez struggles with the loss of his emotional support animal, Roxy. The episode explores Alvez's grief and its impact on his relationships, particularly with Penelope Garcia, and offers a poignant scene between Alvez and a military veteran unsub.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19, episode 2, 'Cluster', delves into the personal life of Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) as he grapples with the loss of his emotional support animal, Roxy .

The episode opens with Alvez in a state of mourning, with flashbacks revealing his struggle with a difficult decision involving a dying individual. It is later revealed that the deceased is Roxy, a secret known only to Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). In an interview with ScreenRant, Rodriguez and showrunner Erica Messer discuss the impact of Roxy's death on Alvez's character. Rodriguez expresses his excitement for exploring Alvez's personal life further and acknowledges the emotional challenge of portraying his grief.

He describes Roxy as Alvez's anchor, making his grief even more profound. Rodriguez also hints at the potential growth in Alvez's relationship with Garcia and his own personal development as he navigates his grief. The episode also features a poignant scene between Alvez and a military veteran UnSub, played by Richard Cabral, which Rodriguez praises for its emotional depth and catharsis





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Criminal Minds: Evolution Luke Alvez Roxy Grief Penelope Garcia Richard Cabral

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