Criminal Minds: Evolution Cancelled After Season 20 at Paramount+

Paramount+ cancels Criminal Minds: Evolution after 20 seasons, marking a major shift under Skydance leadership. Cast and crew hope for future franchise revival.

Paramount+ has officially canceled Criminal Minds: Evolution, confirming that the popular procedural drama will conclude after its 20th season. This decision marks the first major content adjustment under the new leadership structure at Skydance, which recently acquired Paramount Global. Reports indicate that the cancellation was not a sudden impulsive move by the new management but rather the culmination of a recommendation made by Paramount+'s previous executive team to end the series.

The original Criminal Minds series premiered on CBS in 2005 and ran for 15 successful seasons before concluding its initial run in 2020. The franchise returned to streaming in 2022 under the title Criminal Minds: Evolution, allowing the beloved characters to continue their investigative work in a new digital-first format. The announcement of the 2024 cancellation comes as a significant moment for the long-running franchise, which has been a staple of network television and streaming platforms for nearly two decades.

Also read Criminal Minds Cast Reflects on Cancellation and 20-Year Run Ahead of Finale

Production Details and Leadership Shifts

According to industry reports, the decision to cancel the show was reportedly already underway before Skydance fully implemented its new leadership strategies. The previous leadership at Paramount+ had recommended ending the show, suggesting that the cancellation was a strategic content pruning exercise rather than a reaction to poor performance. This context is vital for understanding the broader strategy behind the decision, as it indicates that the streaming giant was evaluating its portfolio of long-running scripted series.

Despite the official confirmation of the show's end, the transition process for the 20th season remains ongoing. The network has not announced specific dates for the final episodes' release, but the production has continued up until this announcement. The show's conclusion after 20 seasons represents a substantial milestone, reflecting both the longevity of the original IP and the challenges of maintaining viewer engagement over such an extended period.

Advertisement

Cast Reactions and Future Possibilities

Key members of the cast are holding out hope that the franchise's journey might not be permanently over. Kirsten Vangsness, who portrays technical analyst Penelope Garcia, took to social media to suggest that the cancellation might not be final. She pointed out the possibility of the show returning, saying, "This has happened. It's being cancelled, but then it says right there it's ending 'for now.'" This statement has fueled speculation among fans that the characters could return in a different format or on a different platform.

Showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer reportedly told Vangsness that although the series may be ending its current iteration, there are still plenty of stories to explore with the characters developed over its 20-season run. Vangsness echoed that sentiment in the same video, saying, "But I love my job, and my boss Erica Messer says there are so many more stories to tell. So if we get to keep telling them somewhere, that would be amazing. I know all of us feel the same way." This insider information suggests that the creative team has a robust library of untapped narratives ready for production.

Impact on Fans and Industry Context

The cancellation was even more upsetting for fans given that the cast reportedly learned about the show's fate at the same time as the public. This lack of prior communication from the network has drawn criticism from some segments of the fanbase, who felt blindsided by the announcement. Showrunner Erica Messer also shared her reaction, thanking the cast and crew for their contributions and fans for their continued support.

She added, "We're looking forward to sharing season 20 with everyone and celebrating the legacy of this special show we've all built together." This sentiment highlights the emotional investment both the production team and the audience have in the franchise. The move to cancel the show signals a new era for Paramount+, as the company restructures its content strategy under Skydance's oversight.

Advertisement

Anuraag Chatterjee is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, where he focuses on writing content on comics and comics-adjacent media, along with prestige drama and fantasy television. He is well-versed in the mythologies and histories of key characters in comics. When not dealing with Marvel, DC, or Star Wars, Anuraag enjoys exploring video game design and animation. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Media and English from Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts.