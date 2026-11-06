Criminal Justice Reform Coalition Pushes NY Sentencing Bills Ahead of 2027

A statewide coalition urges passage of the Second Look, Earned Time, and Marvin Mayfield Acts during Nov 17 rallies to overhaul New York sentencing laws.

A criminal justice reform coalition has launched a major campaign to advance three key legislative measures designed to overhaul sentencing practices across New York state. Advocates and legislators are organizing a series of rallies on November 17 in eight distinct regions of New York to demand the immediate passage of the Second Look Act, the Earned Time Act, and the Marvin Mayfield Act. These efforts aim to capitalize on the political momentum generated by the recent shift toward Democratic governance following the midterm elections.

Statewide Rally Schedule and Mobilization

The coordinated protest activities are scheduled to begin at noon on November 17 across the state. Demonstrations will take place in New York City, Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo, Long Island, Westchester, Albany, and Ithaca. The broad geographic scope of the rallies reflects the widespread support the proposed reforms have garnered from various stakeholders within the criminal legal system. Organizers believe that the electoral shifts in the midterms have created a unique window of opportunity to enact long-proposed changes at the state level.

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Second Look Act Sentencing Reform

The Second Look Act provides a formal legal mechanism for judges to review and potentially shorten prison sentences that are ten years or longer. State Senator Julia Salazar, the lead Senate sponsor representing Democrats in Brooklyn, has argued that current laws fail to recognize the rehabilitation of incarcerated individuals. Salazar stated that the legislation would allow those serving excessively harsh sentences to demonstrate their progress before a judge, ensuring that their transformation is considered during sentencing reviews. She emphasized that there is no justifiable reason to delay this process.

Marvin Mayfield and Earned Time Mechanisms

The Marvin Mayfield Act seeks to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences throughout New York state, addressing historical statutes that stripped judges of discretion. This effort builds on partial reforms from 2009, which repealed some mandatory minimums for low-level drug offenses and certain burglaries. The Earned Time Act complements these changes by expanding credit systems that reduce sentences for incarcerated people who participate in education, vocational training, and work assignments. These measures aim to incentivize positive behavior and address the fact that many individuals remain incarcerated without opportunities to demonstrate improvement.

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Historical Context and Judicial Support

The push for reform addresses the legacy of strict mandatory minimum sentences enacted in New York during the 1970s, which introduced severe penalties for drug-related crimes. According to the New York City Bar Association, as of 2019, thirty-three percent of arrests and fifty percent of convictions still involved mandatory minimum sentences. New York Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals Rowan Wilson has publicly supported these changes, noting in his State of the Judiciary speech on February 10, 2025, that mass incarceration is costly and does not meaningfully contribute to public safety. Wilson highlighted that the current system often prevents judges from exercising necessary discretion.

Advocate Perspectives and Future Outlook

Thomas Gant, an organizer at the Center for Community Alternatives, emphasized that decades of extreme punishment and mass incarceration have had devastating consequences for Black and Brown New Yorkers. He argued that progressive victories in the midterms have provided renewed momentum heading into the 2027 legislative session. Meanwhile, advocates like Herrera, whose son Justin Baerga experienced a mental health crisis four years ago, stress the need to heal communities and prevent further family suffering. The coalition aims to turn this political energy into tangible legal changes that benefit families who have waited far too long for reform.