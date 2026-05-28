Criminal Investigation Launched into E Jean Carroll's Perjury Allegations

The Department of Justice has reportedly initiated a criminal inquiry into E Jean Carroll, the former New York magazine writer who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault. The investigation focuses on whether Carroll committed perjury in her civil lawsuits against Trump, claiming he sexually abused and defamed her.

The Department of Justice has reportedly launched a criminal investigation into E Jean Carroll , the former New York magazine writer who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault .

The probe is believed to focus on whether Carroll, 82, committed perjury in her civil lawsuits against Trump, in which she claimed he sexually abused and defamed her. Prosecutors are specifically looking at a 2022 deposition she made in which she claimed she received no outside funding for her lawsuit, though it was later revealed that billionaire Reid Hoffman had paid some of her legal fees and expenses.

Andrew S Boutros, the Trump-appointed US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, opened the inquiry, as Hoffman has a nonprofit based in Chicago. Meanwhile, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is said to have recused himself from the investigation because he represented Trump in the Carroll case, for which she won a $5 million civil judgment against the president in May 2023.

A federal jury in New York found Trump liable at the time of sexually assaulting Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s. The jury also found Trump defamed her by saying on social media that her case was a hoax and a lie. Trump has since asked the Supreme Court to overturn it, and has pledged to do the same with the $83 million defamation case Carroll won against him





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