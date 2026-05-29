Criminal: Emilia Clarke Teases Mallory; Praises Sex Scene Approach

Emilia Clarke on her character in Prime Video's adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips's Criminal, and how her sex scene was handled.

Emilia Clarke on her character in Prime Video's adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips's Criminal, and how her sex scene was handled. Emilia Clarke teases her Criminal character Mallory as “all tits and gold chains” in Prime Video’s graphic novel adaptation.

Clarke says Criminal handled her sex scene with care, praising director Dee Rees for a respectful, supportive set. Reflecting on past productions, Clarke reveals she experienced poor handling of nudity and intimacy on other jobs. Prime Video’s Criminal also got a recent Upfronts 2026 preview image, signaling strong momentum for the series.

, there was a very good sign from the streaming service earlier this month when Prime Video featured a preview image from the series during its Upfronts 2026 presentation. Now, we're getting some additional intel from Clarke, who touched on the series briefly in a new profile interview withOn a much more serious topic, Clarke addressed the issue of how she's seen and experienced some"bad stuff" when it comes to how nudity and sex scenes are handled during production.

"Because I know what it can be, and on 'Game of Thrones. ' I never had that. " Clarke shared. "I've experienced lack of care on other jobs, which I think could have been prevented with some consideration.

" Though declining to name which productions she had bad experiences on, Clarke praised the upcoming Prime Video adaptation for how her sex scene was handled. "I walked onto that set and saw the way that Dee Rees was behaving, and I went to the loo and wept for my younger self, who did not get that.

"In January 2025, Image Comics announced it would release trade paperback reprints of the original comic book series, with new cover art and design by Phillips. In addition, it was revealed that the first season would cover the first two story arcs of the comic book series,"Coward" and"Lawless" – with the press release offering the following overviews for the two volumes: In the first installment of the bestselling, multiple Eisner Award-winning crime noir series,"Criminal, Volume 1: Coward," readers meet Leo, a world-class pickpocket who is pressed into helping the cops pull off a heist.

But when the job goes terribly wrong, Leo must go into hiding, his dire situation escalates, forcing the thief to put his skills to the test.

"Criminal, Volume 2: Lawless" is a story of brotherly love and hate, as Tracy Lawless returns home to find out who murdered his kid brother, and how much their family history has doomed them both. This is where Brubaker and Phillips take the world they created in volume one and begin stretching the boundaries of what crime comics can be.

Both Brubaker & Phillips are set to executive produce, with Brubaker penning the pilot script and serving as co-showrunner – alongside acclaimed crime fiction authorServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Emilia Clarke on her character in Prime Video's adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips's Criminal, and how her sex scene was handled.

With class in session on Sept. 24th, here's a teaser for Netflix's A Different World sequel, including a look at Maleah Joi Moon's Deborah. General Zod, Doomsday, Doctor Fate, Black Adam, Ultraman & the Crime Syndicate, and Darkseid. Who will appear in the DCU"in not too long"? Check out the latest track from The Vampire Lestat and composer Daniel Hart,"Your Biggest Fan," ahead of the show's June 7th return.

Artist Jorge R. Gutierrez announced that he was dropping out from Amazon Web Services and Amazon MGM Studios' AI animation program. Hot on the heels of its ATX TV Festival presentation on Thursday, here's the final official trailer for HBO's House of the Dragon Season 3. Emilia Clarke on her character in Prime Video's adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips's Criminal, and how her sex scene was handled.

With class in session on Sept. 24th, here's a teaser for Netflix's A Different World sequel, including a look at Maleah Joi Moon's Deborah. General Zod, Doomsday, Doctor Fate, Black Adam, Ultraman & the Crime Syndicate, and Darkseid. Who will appear in the DCU"in not too long"? Check out the latest track from The Vampire Lestat and composer Daniel Hart,"Your Biggest Fan," ahead of the show's June 7th return.

Artist Jorge R. Gutierrez announced that he was dropping out from Amazon Web Services and Amazon MGM Studios' AI animation program. Hot on the heels of its ATX TV Festival presentation on Thursday, here's the final official trailer for HBO's House of the Dragon Season 3.





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