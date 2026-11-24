Crimestoppers has issued a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who shot Lauryn Wishart in her Glasgow home. Police investigate the attack as attempted murder.

Crime stoppers has announced a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting of 27-year-old Lauryn Wishart in Glasgow. The five-figure sum is specifically designated for tips passed directly through the charity, which acts as an independent intermediary allowing for anonymous reporting to law enforcement.

Critical Details of the November 16 Attack

Officers are currently investigating the incident that left Lauryn Wishart with life-threatening injuries after being gunned down in her family home in Lambhill. The targeted attack occurred just before midnight on Monday, November 16, when a gunman entered the residence and discharged a weapon. Police Scotland has classified the incident as attempted murder, noting that the intended victim of the attack remains unidentified at this stage.

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The suspect remains at large as Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team leads inquiries. McCulloch expressed gratitude to Crimestoppers for facilitating the reward, emphasizing that the charity provides a safe channel for individuals who may be reluctant to speak directly with police. The reward remains valid until Saturday, February 20, and strictly applies only to information shared with the charity.

Vehicle Forensics and Area Patrols

Detectives are focusing their search on a grey or silver Mitsubishi Outlander spotted driving near Ms Wishart's house around the time of the shooting. Officers believe the vehicle was deliberately set alight and are conducting forensic examinations to determine its connection to the attempted murder. A similar car was discovered on fire six miles away in the city's Tollcross area at 3.30am last Thursday.

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Uniformed officers and detectives from the Major Investigation Team have conducted a high-visibility stop and talk operation in the vicinity, speaking to approximately 100 locals. While the suspect has not been apprehended, police continue to patrol the Eynort Street area where the shooting took place. Residents are urged to review any dash-cam, doorbell, or personal footage that may capture the vehicle or the gunman.

Victim Condition and Potential Gang Links

Lauryn Wishart remains in a critical but stable condition in the hospital. Her family were present during the shooting but escaped unharmed. Police have not confirmed the number of times she was shot or provided specific details on her injuries. Authorities have declined to comment on whether the incident is gang-related, though Lambhill has historically been associated with violent clashes between the Lyons and Daniel clans.

No motive has been established for the attack, and detectives are treating the incident as a targeted strike where the wrong person may have been injured. Detectives have not confirmed reports suggesting that Josh Stevenson, Lauryn Wishart's partner, was the intended target. Stevenson previously served a prison sentence in Turkey for a stabbing incident involving a holidaymaker in 2014.

Public Cooperation and Next Steps

Police have set up an online portal for general information on the shooting; however, tips submitted through this channel do not qualify for the £20,000 reward. Only details passed directly to Crimestoppers are eligible for the cash prize. Detective Chief Inspector McCulloch has urged anyone with information to look to their conscience and come forward.

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The Major Investigation Team is currently following up on all information received during recent operations. McCulloch thanked residents for their continued support and patience as enquiries progress. Police continue to appeal for witnesses to contact authorities or pass information anonymously to help bring the gunman to justice.