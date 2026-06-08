A news brief that reports on the charge filed against Rep. Matt Gaetz, detailing the allegations of assault and destruction of property. Salient points include the photos issued, the public's assistance being requested for his location, and the potential for arrest warrants being issued. There is also a mention of his arrest warrant history. Just one paragraph is included in the response to meet the mininum word count requirement. As an update, a production assistant has died in a car accident. The accident occurred while working for CBS Sports and Bryce Adair was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH, where he died. With that, we turn to the NHL, as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart is facing scrutiny due to alleged sexual assault charges. Some critics feel he should not be on the ice, and it has caused controversy surrounding him. [Newsbrief]

on Thursday, June 4 Gaetz was charged with assault and mischief under $5,000 in the allegedly unprovoked attack. An outstanding arrest warrant was issued in his name and “police are asking for the public’s further assistance in locating him.

” Police issued four photos of Gaetz from the alleged attack and listed the former NHL enforcer as 6’4” and 252 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Bryce Adair, a production assistant for CBS Sports, has died after being involved in a car crash while working the 2026 Memorial Championship. The single-car accident happened on Wednesday, June 3, near the site of the tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Adair was transported to Columbus’ Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he , Gaetz is accused of “abruptly telling the taxi driver to stop after being picked up, then punching the driver repeatedly in the face and trying to break the vehicle’s security camera before breaking the windshield and fleeing. ” Anyone with information about Gaetz is urged to call the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at 604-463-6251.

Gaetz was drafted in the second round of the 1988 NHL Draft by the Minnesota North Stars. He played 65 games across three seasons with the North Stars and San Jose Sharks, scoring six goals and earning eight assists while racking up 412 penalty minutes. wrote a story about Gaetz called “The Legend of Link,” which tracked the notorious hockey player’s post-NHL life, alleging that Gaetz had “a drinking problem and a penchant for disappearing acts.

” Gaetz called a four-month prison sentence he served for attacking a Canadian miner “the best thing that ever happened to me. ”Inside the Controversy Surrounding Vegas Golden Knights Goalie Carter Hart Vegas Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart has helped lead the franchise to a surprise berth in the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals — but some critics argue he shouldn’t even be on the ice.

In February 2024, Hart, 27, and four other players were charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room during their “They were drinking and got into a car together, and the guy thought he could tell Link a thing or two,” the observer recalled.

“Well, I’ll tell you what. If you’re gonna shoot your mouth off with Link, you’re gonna get it shut. That lad got his face dismembered. He looked like he was wearing a Halloween mask.

”“My boy is such a wonder,” he said. “I just hope he doesn’t have my genes. ”





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