Crime Thriller Opening Scenes That Set the Standard in Cinema

Crime thriller opening scenes from Drive, Vertigo, No Country for Old Men, and Sicario show how a first sequence can shape audience expectations from the start.

Crime thriller opening scenes can establish the stakes, setting, and story of a film within minutes. Collider's list of standout examples highlights openings that dared to do things differently, whether through a shift in tone, a feat of technical filmmaking, or a simple conversation. The entries include Drive (2011), Vertigo (1958), No Country for Old Men (2007), and Sicario (2015).

The films span the near-100-year history of crime cinema, from dread-inducing classical film noir to viscerally intense modern masterpieces. Each one uses its first scene to either solidify or shatter audience expectations, through action-packed crime scenes, high-octane police chases, or meditative descents into a detective's or criminal's psyche.

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Drive and Vertigo Use Technical Precision to Hook Viewers

Drive's opening is a sequence built on tension and style, and it begins with Ryan Gosling's unnamed Driver stating his terms on the phone. The camera slowly pans across his dimly lit apartment while he prepares for the job.

The Driver then picks up the getaway vehicle and drives to the scene of a robbery to collect two thieves. He must navigate the police response and drop them off safely and undetected.

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Director Nicholas Winding Refn builds suspense through patience, precise sound design, and concentrated cinematography. The camera never leaves the inside of the car from the moment the heist begins, keeping the audience locked into the Driver's perspective.

Vertigo, released in 1958, opens with San Francisco detective John 'Scottie' Ferguson, played by James Stewart, and a uniform cop chasing a criminal across rooftops. When Ferguson slips on a steep rooftop, his colleague tries to help him and falls to his death. That moment introduces Ferguson's trauma, which leads to a debilitating fear of heights and his retirement from the force to work as a private eye.

The opening also showcases the film's technical achievements. Vertigo's invention of the dolly-zoom brings a sense of disorienting terror to Ferguson's POV shot as he looks down at the ground. Bernard Herrmann's swirling, spiraling score adds to the tension before the scene bleeds into what the article describes as one of the greatest opening credit sequences of all time.

No Country for Old Men and Sicario Shock With Silence and Violence

No Country for Old Men initially follows neo-Western conventions, with gorgeous shots of the American landscape, a growing sense of tension, and the poetic narration of Sheriff Bell, played by Tommy Lee Jones. The film then subverts those expectations by refusing to offer exposition or explanation.

The Coen Brothers also refuse to use a score, relying instead on the sparse ambience of the desert. Gentle winds and the crunch of gravel under two men's feet are all that break the silence, which highlights the bleak tone and hostile setting.

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Sheriff Bell's poetic meditation on how the nature of crime has changed overlays a sense of numbness that drives the suspense. The opening then cuts to a police station, where arrested criminal Anton Chigurh, played by Javier Bardem, ruthlessly kills the cop who apprehended him.

Sicario's first sequence takes a harsher route, plunging viewers into the brutal, unglamorous reality of cartel violence. It presents an FBI raid on a safe house in Arizona with the objective of rescuing hostages. After a rogue shot from a thug's shotgun, the agents discover that the newly plastered walls of the house are filled with corpses.

What These Openings Reveal About Crime Thriller Filmmaking

Taken together, these four films show that the strongest crime thriller openings do not rely on a single formula. Drive relies on a confined perspective, Vertigo on camera innovation, No Country for Old Men on silence, and Sicario on abrupt brutality.

Each opening establishes the stakes and setting while reshaping what viewers expect from the rest of the film. For viewers and film students alike, the lesson is that a first scene can carry much of a film's identity across nearly a century of the genre.