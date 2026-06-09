Crime Stoppers seek tips in connection with fatal shooting on East Side

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking information that could help identify who killed a man in a suspected drive-by shooting on the East Side in April.

First responders assist Comanche Park visitors after Salado Creek flooded bridgeJustin Cline was shot to death on April 1 while sitting in his vehicle in the 1500 block of Center StreetSAPD officers responded to a shots fired call just after 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in the 1500 block of Center Street, near North Mittman Street.

, 31, was shot to death while sitting in his vehicle in the 1500 block of Center Street on April 1. Authorities believe several people in an unknown vehicle ambushed Cline, firing more than 80 rounds from several different weapons. Cline was pronounced dead at the scene. Police previously said witnesses reported seeing a black sedan flee the scene after hearing the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 . To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES . Anyone can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. San Antonio attorney sentenced to 20 years in prison following guilty plea in $540K theft caseAndrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years. San Antonio Fan Says Give Wemby the Ball and Watch What HappensChurch Robbed of $10K AC Units Days Before Opening Its New Children's BuildingWemby And Team Get Halftime Motivation From Passionate FanSpurs + Storms?

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Shooting East Side San Antonio Crime Stoppers

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