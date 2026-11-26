San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on the West Side in October.

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on the West Side in October.

The shooting happened on Oct.4 around 10:15 p.m. at the Loma Vista Apartments in the 7200 block of Marbach Road . Police said the victim, Alando Marston Jr. , was approached by three suspects when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire. Marston was shot and transported to the hospital, where he later died, police said. Authorities believe the suspects may have known Martson.

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Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime. Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES , or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous. More of this story on KSAT: Man critically injured in shooting at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says Mother of man killed in Marbach Road apartment fight: ‘Just turn yourself in’