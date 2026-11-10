Crime Movies With the Greatest Acting Performances in Film History

Ranking the crime movies with the finest acting in film history, from Prisoners and Pulp Fiction to The Silence of the Lambs, and the cast work behind them.

Crime movies have produced some of the most celebrated acting performances in the history of cinema, and a recent ranking published by Collider places several of them at the top of the list. The ranking orders crime films by the overall quality of their acting, from groundbreaking classics such as On the Waterfront to modern works such as Prisoners. Across the decades, the genre has repeatedly given actors roles that go on to define their entire careers.

The list is not limited to one era or style. It includes a psychological thriller from the 2010s, a gangster film from the 1990s, a Hollywood comedy from 1959, a prison drama, and a horror-tinged thriller from 1991. Each entry was selected for the strength of its performances rather than for its box office results or its place in genre history alone.

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Prisoners and Pulp Fiction Lead the Crime Performances

Prisoners, ranked at number 10, is Denis Villeneuve's first Hollywood feature, and the film was written by Aaron Guzikowski with camerawork by Roger Deakins. Hugh Jackman delivers what the ranking describes as a career-best performance, while Jake Gyllenhaal balances his intensity with much quieter tension. Paul Dano and Viola Davis also contribute strong supporting work.

Pulp Fiction, ranked at number 9, followed the success of Reservoir Dogs and won the 1994 Palme d'Or. The film earned seven Oscar nominations and features a large cast of characters played by performers at the peak of their work. John Travolta returns in a role that revived his career for a time, Uma Thurman gives what the ranking calls her most iconic performance outside the Kill Bill films, and Samuel L. Jackson delivers a performance that the ranking argues should have won him an Oscar.

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Some Like It Hot and The Shawshank Redemption Earn Their Place

Some Like It Hot, ranked at number 8, was directed by Billy Wilder and released in 1959, as the Classical era of American cinema was ending. The film blends gangster picture and romantic comedy, and the ranking argues that its performances succeed in both genres. Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe form the central trio that drives the comedy.

The Shawshank Redemption, ranked at number 7, was adapted from Stephen King's work by Frank Darabont, whose King adaptations are singled out for particular praise in the ranking. The film has been the highest-rated movie on IMDb for many years. Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman deliver what the ranking describes as the most emotionally layered work of their careers, and James Whitmore and Clancy Brown are cited as strong supporting performers.

The Silence of the Lambs and Its Academy Award Sweep

The Silence of the Lambs, ranked at number 6, adapts Thomas Harris' 1988 novel and was directed by Jonathan Demme. The film is regarded as one of the leading masterpieces of psychological horror cinema. According to the ranking, it is the latest movie to have won all Big Five Academy Awards, which include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress, and Best Actor.

Jodie Foster won Best Actress for her role as the brilliant Clarice Starling, a performance the ranking describes as career-defining. Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for his portrayal of the iconic cannibal criminal Hannibal Lecter, which the ranking calls terrifying. Together, the two lead performances anchor the film's dark and violent tone.