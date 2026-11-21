Cricket Australia board issues unanimous support for Pat Cummins following Sandpapergate allegations. The captain retains his role ahead of the New Zealand Test series.

Cricket Australia has formally confirmed that Pat Cummins will continue to lead the national team as Test captain. The board issued a statement of unanimous support following a turbulent two weeks of speculation regarding his involvement in the 2018 Sandpapergate ball-tampering scandal.

Board Backs Captain Amid Scandal

Cricket Australia chair David Boon stated the organization has learned from the mistakes made eight years ago in South Africa. The board explicitly rejected any implication that Pat Cummins integrity had been compromised during the incident. Boon expressed pride in the culture that Cummins and other leaders have fostered within the squad over the recent years.

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Chief executive Todd Greenberg joined Boon at a press conference in Hobart to clarify the board's position. They emphasized that the team leadership remains intact and focused on moving forward. The decision comes after weeks of public doubt regarding Cummins standing as skipper.

Allegations Trigger Board Review

The scrutiny intensified after Usman Khawaja published an autobiography claiming the entire team knew about the sandpaper plot. Former player Chadd Sayers backed these claims regarding the events in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town. Cameron Bancroft, who carried out the plan, also provided explosive testimony confirming the group conspiracy.

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Cummins had previously denied having prior knowledge of the plan to alter the ball condition. Despite the denials, the weight of evidence from Bancroft and Khawaja created significant pressure. Cricket Australia felt compelled to hold a meeting in Sydney to address the ongoing controversy directly.

Forum Established for Transparency

Cricket Australia announced the creation of an independent forum to allow players and staff to speak freely. The board described this safe space as a mechanism for protection rather than a chance to relitigate past events. Pat Cummins stated he supports the forum one hundred percent and plans to attend the sessions.

Cummins emphasized the heavy responsibility of wearing the Australian captaincy armband. He commended David Boon and Todd Greenberg for navigating the organization through this difficult period. The captain noted that difficult conversations are necessary to restore integrity to the game.

Player Reactions Diverge on Impact

Fellow cricketer Josh Hazlewood defended Pat Cummins warning that removing him could divide the squad. Hazlewood suggested that leadership changes might cause fractures within the team dynamic. He advised against letting external pressures disrupt the current preparation.

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Former bowler Mitchell Johnson expressed a contrasting view suggesting the personal brand may not survive the scrutiny. Johnson believed Cameron Bancroft account was genuine and felt the public pressure was immense. He predicted the captaincy might become untenable under the continued stress.

Next Test Series In View

Despite the ongoing media attention, the team must now focus on the upcoming matches. The first Test against New Zealand is scheduled to start on December ninth in Perth. Pat Cummins identified this series as his immediate priority and focus.

Cricket Australia hopes to draw a line under the Sandpapergate saga quickly. The board aims to ensure measures are in place to protect the welfare of all concerned. Pat Cummins remains the captain as Australia prepares to face New Zealand with a unified front.