A new Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget analysis reveals House Democrats' first 100 days plan may increase the national debt by $4.9 trillion by 2037.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Democratic lawmakers face a significant fiscal challenge as the 119th Congress begins. A comprehensive analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget indicates that the party's proposed legislative agenda for its first 100 days would cost taxpayers $4.1 trillion through 2037. This spending trajectory would add an additional $4.9 trillion to the national debt when interest costs are included.

Agenda Cost Breakdown and Health Provisions

The primary driver of these escalating costs is the proposed reversal of healthcare provisions from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The analysis estimates that restoring Medicaid protections and reversing cuts will require $1.6 trillion. Chris Towner, the policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, warned that this figure might actually be an underestimation. He noted that Congressional Budget Office data shows Medicaid spending has risen by roughly eight percent since the original score was calculated.

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Towner suggested that the true cost of reversing those healthcare provisions could reach as high as $2 trillion. This discrepancy highlights the uncertainty inherent in projecting long-term fiscal impacts based on recent legislative changes. Democratic leaders have yet to finalize their payment strategy, leaving the exact financial burden on the federal budget unresolved at this critical juncture.

Tariff Repeal and Revenue Loss Scenarios

A second major component of the Democratic agenda involves the repeal of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump during his second term starting in 2025. The analysis assigns a cost of $1.8 trillion to this initiative, reflecting the revenue the federal government would forgo by eliminating these trade barriers. This loss of income represents a substantial shift in how the federal treasury manages its inflows compared to current Republican policies.

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Beyond tariff repeal, the plan includes significant investments in social safety net programs. Restoring the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, which expired last year, is projected to cost $405 billion. Additionally, reversing the recent changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, requires $250 billion in funding. These figures are calculated to extend through the end of 2037, capturing the long-term commitment required by these policy reversals.

Debt Service and Military Expenditure Estimates

The financial impact extends beyond direct spending and lost revenue to include the cost of servicing new debt. The analysis calculates that debt service on the additional borrowing will add $840 billion to the total cost. This interest obligation underscores the compounding effect of deficit spending on future federal budgets and limits fiscal flexibility for other government priorities.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget did not attach a direct cost to ending the war in Iran. The group explained that current military operations are funded through existing appropriations, meaning an immediate ceasefire would not generate immediate scoreable savings. However, they noted that the Congressional Budget Office estimated the conflict cost $38 billion from February through July. They projected that halting the conflict could avoid approximately $30 billion in annual borrowing, totaling $300 billion over a decade.

Funding Mechanisms and Political Debate

A central question remains how House Democrats intend to pay for this expansive agenda. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has urged that these costs be offset to maintain fiscal responsibility. Democratic leaders have not publicly disclosed a comprehensive payment plan, sparking debate among party members and fiscal watchdogs. Rep. Richard Neal and Rep. Brendan Boyle have both discussed potential avenues for funding specific parts of the agenda.

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One viable offset mentioned is the repeal of tax cuts for high earners contained in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The analysis estimates this reversal would raise approximately $2 trillion, enough to cover half of the proposed agenda. Fully repealing all tax cuts and spending increases from the previous administration would raise $7 trillion but would also impact low and middle-income families. The Tax Foundation reported in February that the existing law increased after-tax income by 5.9 percent in 2026 for the top 0.1 percent of earners.