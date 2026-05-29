Crews recover another worker after Washington chemical tank collapse as details about victims emerge

Crews on Friday recovered the remains of one more victim of a massive chemical tank rupture at a paper mill in Washington state, leaving two workers still

This photo provided by Kole Musgrove shows John Forsberg, far right, holding a trivia championship trophy and poses for a photo with other members of his team at Ashtown Brewing Company in Longview, Wash, on July 1, 2025.

Crews on Friday recovered the remains of one more victim of a massive chemical tank rupture at a paper mill in Washington state, leaving two workers still unaccounted for. Among the 11 workers killed in the disaster were two brothers who worked there together, a trivia champ and an electrician who would help his farmer neighbors cut hay.

A tank containing more than 500,000 gallons of a mixture used to break down wood for making paper collapsed Tuesday morning at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. in Longview, a city along the Columbia River. The collapse expelled a flood of caustic chemicals powerful enough to overturn pickup trucks and damage buildings at the site. The liquid, called white liquor, causes severe burns on contact and lung damage if vapors are inhaled.

The recovery of victims has been slow and methodical, complicated by the dangers posed by the remaining chemicals and other industrial hazards, said Matt Amos, Longview fire battalion chief. Crews were steering clear of a zone closest to the tank and they’ve been working with engineers to determine which damaged buildings near it are safe to enter. As they collect the remains, crews must decontaminate them before turning them over to the coroner’s office for identification.

The searchers also must decontaminate themselves. Authorities have not released the names of those who were killed, but friends and relatives had begun confirming their names and posting online fundraisers to support their families. Among the victims were brothers Tyler and Brad Covington, who worked together at the plant.

An online effort to support Tyler Covington’s family noted he “leaves behind his wife and their three beautiful children, who are now trying to navigate a future without the man who was their rock, protector, and greatest source of love and support. ” Gilbert Bernal, a grandfather who was an electrician at the plant, was the first confirmed death, his friend Todd Cornwell said.

“He was one of the most genuinely good people that you’ve ever met. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” Cornwell said. John Forsberg, who also died in the collapse, was witty, kind and “wicked smart,” said friend Kole Musgrove, who hosts a trivia night at Ashtown Brewing in Longview, where Forsberg regularly competed. The brewery is renaming its trivia trophy the Forsberg Cup to honor him.

“It seemed like there was never a fact he didn’t know,” Musgrove said. “He was also a tremendous sport — he was always the first to cheer for another team when they won. ”CJ Doran, 26, was “the spiritual leader of their family, the joy of their home, and the family provider,” according to a GoFundMe post verified by the crowdfunding site.

Other victims included Jared Ammons, who had two children and another on the way, and Braydon Finkas, an electrician at the plant, who, along with his longtime partner, Kaitlyn Kincaid, hosted exchange students and others in need, according to their friend Rex Czuba. Finkas moved to Cathlamet about four years ago to build a house and start a farm, Czuba said.

He always was willing to help other farmers cut hay or load equipment, or buy a beer for a new face in their small town, he said. The tank failure also injured eight people, including a firefighter. Some suffered burns or inhalation injuries, authorities said. The mill’s Japanese parent company, Nippon Paper Group, said in an updated statement Friday it was offering its “heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

”Authorities said Thursday the spill hadn’t contaminated the air and drinking water in and around Longview, a city of about 40,000 people along Washington’s border with Oregon. The community, which was founded at the confluence of the Cowlitz and Columbia rivers by a Kansas City timber baron in the 1920s, has deep ties to paper and lumber industries.

Generations of families have worked in the mills, and many residents who spoke with The Associated Press had family members or friends connected to the Nippon Dynawave plant. The sprawling facility, which employs about 1,000 people, makes material for tissues, printing paper, cups, plates and cartons. It sits along the Columbia river next to other timber, paper and chemical businesses. Crews worked to flush water from ditches near the plant and dilute it before pumping it into the river.

Johnson reported from Seattle and Rush from Portland, Oregon. Associated Press writers Hallie Golden in Seattle and John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, contributed. Crews on Friday recovered the remains of one more victim of a massive chemical tank rupture at a paper mill in Washington state, leaving two workers still unaccounted for. Among the 11 workers killed in the disaster were two brothers who worked there together, a trivia champ and an electrician who would help his farmer COLUMBIA, S.C.

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