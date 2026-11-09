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Crews investigating after car crashes into house at Lancaster County intersection

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Crews investigating after car crashes into house at Lancaster County intersection
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Lancaster City police are investigating after a car crashed into a home early Monday at an intersection, and the area has been temporarily blocked off.

Lancaster City police are investigating after a car crashed into a home early Monday at an intersection, and the area has been temporarily blocked off.

Lancaster City police are investigating after a car crashed into a building early Monday at an intersection, and the area has been temporarily blocked off, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened around 4:58 a.m. near the intersection of North Plum Street and East King Street after a vehicle was said to have struck a building. Details are limited, but the roadway has been blocked off while crews investigate.

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