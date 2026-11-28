Crews and residents in Pacifica are racing against the clock to repair damage caused by this week's powerful waves and flooding.

Crews and residents in Pacifica were racing against the clock Friday to repair damage caused by this week’s powerful waves and flooding ahead of the next round of rain and king tides.

Christie Smith reports. Crews and residents in Pacifica were racing against the clock Friday to repair damage caused by this week's powerful waves and flooding ahead of the next round of rain and king tides. Heavy equipment was put to work at the Beach Boulevard seawall. According to the city, one void in the seawall has been filled and about 90% of another has been repaired, but a third void has expanded and is being addressed.

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Meanwhile, beachfront residents were once again busy sweeping away sand and clearing debris left behind by the flooding, including fencing that was damaged when the seawater pushed through.