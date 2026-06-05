Crews continue pavement work on SR 51 this weekend (June 5-7)

Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Sunday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.

PHOENIX — Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Sunday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend. On the Arizona Department of Transportation website, ADOT reported these work zones: Eastbound Loop 202 closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for widening project.

Southbound Loop 101 ramps to eastbound Loop 202 closed. Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Cactus and Union Hills roads from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for overhead sign maintenance. Northbound I-17 on-ramps closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues. Southbound Loop 101 closed between Loop 202 and US 60 from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday for pavement repairs.

Northbound Loop 101 closed between US 60 and Loop 202 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday for pavement repairs. Northbound Loop 101 narrowed to two lanes between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvements. Expect on- and off-ramp closures at times. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Latest from ABC15:





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