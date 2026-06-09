Crew members rescued after US Army Apache helicopter crashes over Strait of Hormuz

The helicopter gunship pilots were rescued Monday – and President Trump told reporters on the ground at JFK Airport they were “fine.”

A US Army Apache helicopter flying over the Strait of Hormuz crashed — and President Trump has since raised fresh hope of a US- Iran peace deal, claiming Washington will be able to declare “total victory” in two weeks.

The helicopter gunship pilots were rescued Monday – and President Trump told reporters on the ground at JFK Airport they were “fine. ”A US Army Apache helicopter crashed over the Strait of Hormuz Trump told reporters on the tarmac that the US and Iran are close to agreeing a peace deal – more than three months after the US-Israel attacks on Tehran started.

“If we go and bomb, which we can do very easily if we want, and we spend another two or three weeks bombing, they’ll have nothing left whatsoever,” Trump, who was in New York“But you won’t have the strait open for months,” he said. “If we do the bombing, a lot of people are going to be killed. Who wants to do that? I don’t.

” He told a tele-rally just hours before that the US will be able to declare “total victory” in two weeks.

“You’re really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory. It will be a total victory and it will happen very soon.

” Trump’s bullish comments come days after the most direct confrontation between Iran and Israel since the cease-fire came into force in April.towards Israeli territory late on Sunday, calling the strikes retaliation for attacks on the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia on the outskirts of Beirut.and a petrochemical plant that it said was used to produce ballistic missiles. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it retaliated with a strike aimed at a similar Israeli plant in the city ‌of Haifa.

Trump called on the Middle Eastern enemies to lay down the weapons, ordering the two countries to “stop shooting. ”against Israel — but issued a blistering warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The joint command warned that if Israel or its allies carried out any further “aggression and hostile acts,” including against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, “much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow. ”President Trump said the pilots on board the helicopter were 'fine. '





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