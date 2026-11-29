Migration Minister Thanos Plevris reports 2500 asylum seekers have reached Crete, overwhelming local facilities. The surge prompts urgent EU responses and highlights broader migration pressures across Europe.

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris confirmed on Sunday that approximately 2,500 asylum seekers have arrived on the Greek island of Crete over the weekend. This sudden surge has left local authorities overwhelmed and reception facilities at capacity. The crisis intensified rapidly, with the island serving as the primary landing point for migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Rescue Operations and Immediate Arrival Data

The Greek Coast Guard executed numerous rescue missions to manage the influx. On Sunday, officials rescued 190 people aboard three boats spotted by drones operated by the European Union's border agency, Frontex. These individuals were transported to the nearby ports of Kaloi Limenes and Ierapetra. The operation was part of a broader weekend effort that saw more than 1,000 migrants rescued in over a dozen separate operations off the coast of Crete on Saturday. An additional 700 individuals reached the island's shores during that same period. Tragically, the bodies of two migrants were recovered from a rocky stretch of coastline on the nearby island of Gavdos on Saturday.

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Strain on Reception Facilities in Heraklion

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris described the arrivals over the past 48 hours as the most difficult of the year. The total number of migrants currently on the island stands at around 2,500, placing immense pressure on local infrastructure. Hundreds of newly arrived migrants were transported by buses to the Heraklion port in the east. Media footage showed many individuals lodging outdoors because temporary facilities at the port had reached full capacity. The situation highlights the logistical challenges faced by Greek authorities in managing sudden surges in migration.

Government Transfers and Historical Context

To alleviate the pressure on Crete, Minister Plevris announced that a ship will sail to the island next week to begin regular transfers of migrants to reception camps on the Greek mainland. This strategy aims to redistribute the population and free up local resources. Greece has historically been a frontline state in Europe's migration crisis, most notably during 2015 and 2016 when nearly one million people landed on its islands, primarily from Turkey. Although arrivals dropped as Athens bolstered sea and border patrols, recent years have seen a surge in migrants from Libya. Many of these individuals are from Bangladesh or are fleeing conflict in Sudan, utilizing a new southern route to the islands of Gavdos and the southern coast of Crete.

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Broader European Migration Pressures

The increasing migration across parts of Europe has fueled political shifts, with many governments adopting tougher policies focused on border controls and returns. Greece has stepped up the repatriation of rejected asylum seekers this year. Along with four other European Union countries, Athens aims to send many rejected applicants to a deportation hub in Rwanda starting next year. This stance reflects a broader trend in European politics, where rising migration numbers have bolstered support for nationalist and far-right parties.

Crisis Expands to Spanish Canary Islands

Spain is simultaneously struggling to cope with a similar influx of migrants, particularly on its Canary Islands. Fernando Clavijo, the regional leader of the Canaries, pleaded for help on Thursday regarding an unprecedented surge in arrivals. Clavijo requested an urgent meeting with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to address the situation on El Hierro. He demanded an immediate response from the European Union, arguing that the islands should not bear this burden alone. Clavijo stated that the Canary Islands cannot take it any longer, citing migration pressure that is unprecedented in 32 years of the Atlantic route.

Unprecedented Numbers on El Hierro

The pressure on El Hierro has reached critical levels. Around 2,000 migrants reached the island on Tuesday alone. This figure surpasses the local population of 12,000 in less than a month. In total, 14 migrant boats, known locally as cayucos, were escorted into the port of La Restinga. El Hierro measures just 103.67 square miles, making the arrival of such large numbers particularly difficult to manage. Clavijo has also asked Defence Minister Margarita Robles to mobilize the resources of the armed forces to assist in handling the crisis.