Crete Boat Tragedy: 12 Bodies Recovered as Death Toll Hits 20

Greek Coast Guard rescues 105 migrants and recovers 12 bodies off Crete, bringing total deaths in recent days to 20. Frontex vessels assist in transferring survivors to Kali Limenes port amid ongoing search operations.

The Greek Coast Guard announced on Monday that twelve migrants were found dead and 105 others rescued during three separate maritime operations off the southern coast of the island of Crete. This latest recovery brings the total number of fatalities in the region to twenty over the past few days as desperate attempts to reach the Greek island continue.

Deadliest Incident Details

In the most lethal incident recorded during this period, a container ship flying the Moroccan flag spotted a distressed migrant boat approximately 15 nautical miles, or 28 kilometres, southeast of the village of Kali Limenes. The Greek Coast Guard vessel immediately rushed to the scene to conduct a rescue operation.

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During this specific operation, the Coast Guard managed to rescue 18 survivors from the water. Regrettably, they were also forced to recover the bodies of 12 individuals who did not survive the crossing, marking a significant loss of life in a single event.

Additional Rescue Operations

Two other separate incidents occurred nearby involving boats carrying 47 and 40 migrants respectively. These boats were located at greater distances from the shore, spotted around 30 and 31 nautical miles, which equals 56 and 57 kilometres, south of Kali Limenes.

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Vessels from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, known as Frontex, played a critical role in these two additional operations. The Frontex vessels successfully rescued a total of 87 migrants from these two boats.

Transfer and Next Steps

The survivors from the Frontex operations are expected to be transferred to the port of Kali Limenes. This location serves as a primary reception point for migrants arriving in this sector of the Aegean Sea. The total number of people rescued across all three operations stands at 105.

The Greek Coast Guard continues to monitor the waters south of Crete closely. Authorities remain concerned about the rising death toll, which has now reached twenty in just a few days, highlighting the increasing danger of these migration routes.