Creston and Niblick Roads Closed Due to Sinkhole Repair in Paso Robles

City crews are fixing a sinkhole caused by a water main break at the intersection of Creston and Niblick roads in Paso Robles. The closure, announced on Friday, may last until 2 a.m. Saturday. Traffic control measures are in place, and drivers are urged to follow signage, heed personnel directions, and use alternate routes while repairs continue.

The intersection of Creston and Niblick roads in Paso Robles is closed while city crews repair a sinkhole caused by a water main break on Friday.

City administration announced the closure could last until 2 a.m. on Saturday. Traffic control measures are in place, and drivers are advised to follow all posted signage and directions from traffic control personnel. Travelers should use alternate routes and avoid the area while repairs are underway. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com.

Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Another example of our neglected infustructure road construction and overall planning. This intersection is a major traffic intersection.

I hope we get it repaired and fast unlike most of our road projects in this City that often take forever to get completed! But on the bright side we have great pickleball courts





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Paso Robles Sinkhole Water Main Break Road Closure Traffic Detour

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