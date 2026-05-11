Cressida Bonas shares memories of late sister Pandora Cooper-Key

Cressida Bonas, the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry, has opened up about her late sister, Pandora Cooper-Key, who passed away in July 2024 after battling cancer. The bond between the sisters was treasured, and Cressida gave her daughter the middle name 'Pandora' in tribute.

Pandora Cooper-Key died following a battle with cancer in July 2024. Cressida Bonas has touched on her late sister's 'infectious' humour - and how she hopes her children might adopt a similar personality trait.

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, 37, who is the daughter of Jeffery Bonas and Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon, tragically lost her sister, Pandora Cooper-Key, aged 51, in July 2024 after a battle with cancer. Pandora, a ceramicist and former accessories designer for Vivienne Westwood, suffered from Li-Fraumeni syndrome - a rare genetic condition that prevents the body from fighting off cancer. Despite being unwell for years, she found joy in the smallest things and was always grateful.

Her sense of humour was infectious, and she could talk to anyone. Even now I sometimes hear her in my ear pushing me on, reminding me to just get out there and live life fully. I'd like to pass that on to my children





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Cressida Bonas Pandora Cooper-Key Cancer Li-Fraumeni Syndrome Sense Of Humour Infectious Talk To Anyone Go After What You Want Live Life Fully Motherhood Predictable Frightening Tests Me Every Day Morning Sickness Battling Swaying On A Boat Beautiful Name Beautiful Girl

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