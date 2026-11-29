The Falcons are tripped up by a few uncharacteristic missteps on defense.

LA CRESCENTA – Crescenta Valley’s senior quarterback, Julian Savery, heaved the ball down the field as he was rolling left. He wanted his receiver running down the sideline to get into scoring position.

Xavier Prep fans erupted into celebration and chaos ensued on the field. As nearly all of the Crescenta Valley players walked off the field, two remained at midfield – Savery and his teammate, senior running back Phoenix Vengco, who embraced each other with a hug. Regardless of the outcome, Vengco said he wanted to comfort his teammate. The interception allowed Xavier Prep to hold on for a 21-15 victory over Crescenta Valley to win the CIF-SS Division 11 championship.

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“I was overflowing with love for my teammates and my team in general,” Vengco said of his embrace of Savery. “I immediately started thinking about everything we’ve gone through this whole season, and it was just love … I’ve known Julian most of my life. That’s my boy. That’s my best friend right there.