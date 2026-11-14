Crenshaw football hangs on to edge Cleveland in muddy playoff battle

A 2-point conversion in the third quarter holds up as the winning margin for Crenshaw.

RESEDA — By the final whistle, Cleveland’s football field had nearly lost its middle. Between the 30-yard lines, the grass had disappeared beneath a churned-up stretch of mud.

Beyond it, the end zones remained almost entirely green. For 48 minutes Friday night, Cleveland and Crenshaw traded blows in the trenches, with occasional breakaway plays cutting through the mud and misty drizzle. In the final seconds, the Cavaliers came within one kick of escaping with their undefeated season intact. Senior kicker Cristhian Pineda Mora’s 42-yard attempt initially looked true, drawing cheers from the Cleveland sideline and stands.

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But the ball sailed wide right, and Crenshaw took a knee with 1.6 seconds remaining to secure an 8-6 victory in the CIF Los Angeles City Section Open Division quarterfinals. Seven weeks earlier, Crenshaw had led Cleveland 18-14 at halftime before the Cavaliers rallied for a 24-18 victory. This time, the Cougars reversed the script, overcoming a 6-0 halftime deficit on Cleveland’s home field to advance to the semifinals.

“We left a lot of plays on the field,” Whitehead said before kickoff. “We didn’t take advantage of it. ” For much of the first half, the Cougars appeared headed toward another frustrating defeat. Holding penalties erased substantial gains, false starts pushed the offense backward, and Cleveland intercepted two passes.

Crenshaw faced third or fourth down with at least 10 yards to gain six times throughout the game. Including a series containing an 18-yard sack from a slippery snap and a holding play that brought back a 15-yard Joshua Jones run that left the Cougars with a third and 30. Cleveland, meanwhile, was without star running back Moyosoreoluwa Odebunmi, sidelined with a collarbone injury.

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Shiloh Wickliffe, Joseph Hurtado and Cameron Green helped shoulder the rushing workload, but the Cavaliers’ biggest offensive play came through the air. Quarterback Julio Avalos escaped multiple sack attempts, reversed direction twice, and found 6-foot-4 tight end Cristiano Larios for a 61-yard completion to Crenshaw’s 1-yard line. Avalos scored on a keeper with 3:40 remaining in the first quarter, but the Cougars stopped Hurtado on the 2-point attempt to keep Cleveland’s lead at 6-0.

Free safety Cobe Green intercepted a pass in the first quarter, and Wickliffe added another in the second, tracking a deep throw over his shoulder in double coverage. Cornerback and running back Oluwafemi Okelola led Cleveland with nine solo tackles, including two tackles for loss. His 6-yard stop behind the line of scrimmage helped derail a Crenshaw possession, while Adrian Rivera disrupted a fourth-down pass in the end zone to preserve the shutout before halftime.

The cacophony of grunting players, crashing shoulder pads and clanging helmets carried across the increasingly muddy field as Crenshaw’s offensive line finally cracked open running lanes. Starting at its own 42-yard line in the third quarter, Crenshaw gained 5 yards before a 52-yard screen pass carried the Cougars to Cleveland’s 1. Cobe Green made a touchdown-saving tackle, but De’Andre Kirkpatrick finished the drive with a short touchdown run.

A successful 2-point keeper by quarterback Ethan Grant gave Crenshaw an 8-6 lead with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter. Neither team scored over the final 19 minutes and 50 seconds. Senior running back Joshua Jones helped sustain Crenshaw’s offense with five runs of at least 10 yards, including a 22-yard gain. Four additional substantial gains were erased by penalties.

“It’s my senior year. This is the game I was going to come back,” he said.

“So I just made sure I had to go hard or go home. I refuse to go home. ” Crenshaw’s offensive line helped create those opportunities. Center and nose guard Fernando Lopez, a member of the Class of 2027, estimated he played 80% to 90% of the snaps despite an ankle issue.

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Lopez credited improved communication and adjustments at the line of scrimmage, while freshman running back Kaleb Ray pointed to the defense’s discipline.

“The linebackers, they’ve definitely been filling in their gaps,” Ray said. “Our corners, they’ve been shutting down the pass all night. ” Cleveland continued to threaten in the fourth quarter. Hurtado caught a 16-yard wheel route out of the backfield, while Wickliffe broke free for an 18-yard inside-zone run.

Cobe Green’s twin brother, Cameron, added a bruising 9-yard run through three Crenshaw defenders. But with Cleveland driving in Cougars territory, Kirkpatrick recovered the Cavaliers’ first lost fumble with 2:39 remaining. Along with his touchdown, the senior linebacker and tight end had caught passes of 20 and 22 yards in the first half.

“We knew that that first game was a fluke, and it was only on us,” Kirkpatrick said. “We knew we were coming back in here. We gotta get that get-back game. ” Cleveland’s defense forced another punt, giving Avalos the ball at Crenshaw’s 48-yard line with 1:34 remaining.

The Cavaliers advanced on a scramble and a 6-yard screen pass, using their final timeout with 50.9 seconds left. Hurtado then broke into the open field, but Crenshaw’s Jason Grant Jr. brought him down near the 25-yard line with 37 seconds remaining, preventing what appeared destined to become a touchdown. Cleveland continued its final push and spiked the ball with 12 seconds remaining, setting up Pineda Mora’s unsuccessful kick.

The Cougars could receive another boost before the semifinals, with starting quarterback Danniel Flowers potentially returning after missing three weeks with a knee injury. Lopez identified San Pedro as Crenshaw’s next opponent and another step in its postseason revenge campaign. Beyond San Pedro, the Cougars hope for another opportunity against Carson, which defeated them in last season’s championship game.

After returning for a playoff rematch and helping end Cleveland’s perfect season, Jones was overwhelmed with joy and finally headed home with his teammates. Behind him, Cleveland’s torn-up field stood empty, chalk lines washed away, cleat prints in the mud marking where neither team had been willing to surrender. With the Cavaliers’ 10-win season coming to an end, the grass will finally have time to heal.