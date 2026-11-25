Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy under new owner Frey Medical Management. The facility aims to restructure debts while continuing operations amid serious financial disputes.

Crenshaw Community Hospital, the sole adult healthcare facility in Crenshaw County, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday in the Alabama Middle District Court. Located in Luverne, the hospital initiated this legal proceeding to restructure its substantial debts while maintaining ongoing medical operations for the local community.

Financial Crisis Under New Ownership

The healthcare facility recently came under the management of Frey Medical Management earlier this year. Court filings reveal a severe financial distress where the Crenshaw County Health Care Authority estimates its assets are valued between zero and fifty thousand dollars. In contrast, the authority's liabilities are reported to be between one million and ten million dollars, indicating a significant financial deficit.

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Disputes Between Authority And Manager

Michael Kimbro, the board chairman of the Crenshaw County Health Care Authority, submitted a declaration to the court outlining serious grievances with the new management. Kimbro stated that Frey Medical Management assumed control with the expectation of purchasing the hospital from the authority, a sale that has yet to occur. He alleges that the management group misused funds, took out unauthorized loans in the authority's name, and failed to remit withholding taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

IRS Notice Triggers Legal Action

The financial turmoil came to light when the authority received a notification from the Internal Revenue Service regarding its intention to seize assets. This alert prompted the authority to seek immediate court intervention to protect the hospital's resources. The authority is requesting permission to utilize available cash and pay specific outstanding bills to ensure the hospital remains operational during the bankruptcy process.

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Requests For Records And Contract Termination

Legal documents filed by the authority also seek to terminate the management contract with Frey Medical Management. The authority demands that Frey hand over all hospital records, financial accounts, and digital passwords to ensure transparency and proper oversight. A representative for Frey Medical Management was contacted for comment but did not respond immediately to inquiries regarding these allegations.

Impact On Luverne Healthcare Access

This bankruptcy filing affects the only adult hospital serving Crenshaw County, raising concerns about local healthcare access. The Chapter 11 status allows the facility to continue providing services while negotiating with creditors. The court's decision on the authority's requests will determine how quickly control shifts and whether the hospital can stabilize its financial future under the new ownership structure.