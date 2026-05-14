Cremo Shaving Products: Save 20% on High-Quality Razors, Shaving Creams, and Post-Shave Balms

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more. Cremo has a range of shaving products that can help you achieve a clean, close shave without leaving the house. Until May 22, shoppers can save 20 per cent on shaving products when applying code CREMOSHAVE to their basket.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more.

Looking to upgrade your shaving routine? Or perhaps you just fancy a barbershop-quality shave from the comfort of your own home? Either way, Cremo has the goods to help you. From stylish, high-quality razors, shaving creams that provide effortless glide, or soothing post-shave balms, there's sure to be something for you.

Until May 22, shoppers can save 20 per cent on shaving products when applying code CREMOSHAVE to their basket. But what makes Cremo shaving products so good? The shaving creams provide a tidier way of shaving, thanks to the fact that they don't go foamy, making them perfect for a quick shave or on the go.

And thanks to its unique molecules in the formula, your razor seamlessly glides over the skin, providing a close, clean shave while minimising the risk of irritation. Cremo Original Shave Cream Unlike creams and gels, this shaving cream spreads a thin, concentrated layer over your skin, allowing lubrication and a smooth glide for your razor.

The unique formula contains molecules that make your skin smooth and slick when it becomes wet, allowing you a clean, close shave without nicks, irritation, or razor burn. £8.76 (save £2.19) Shop Cremo Tortoiseshell Razor If you're looking to get a clean barbershop shave without leaving the house, this razor is your best bet. With five sharp, durable blades, three layers of comfort coating and a coated guard bar, this razor is sure to give you the closest, irritation-free shave.

The weighted handle also allows for balance, grip and increased control. £15.96 (save £3.99) Shop Cremo Cooling Shave Cream If a cooling shaving cream is more your thing, this one is sure to impress. With a blend of peppermint menthol and tea tree oil, your skin will be left feeling cool and refreshed, as well as protected against razor burn.

It still contains the same unique molecules that the Original Shave Cream contains, so you can be sure that your skin will be left feeling smooth and irritation-free. £8.76 (save £2.19) Shop Cremo Cooling Post Shave Balm A post-shave balm is always essential for keeping skin soft and free from irritation. And this one is ultra-cooling, with menthol to provide post-shave relief.

It also contains boabab seed oil, tamanu seed oil and shea butter to leave your skin feeling hydrated, smooth and refreshed. £10.36 (save £2.59) Sho





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Cremo Shaving Products Razors Shaving Creams Post-Shave Balms Code CREMOSHAVE Save 20% High-Quality Comfortable Effortless Glide Close Shave Minimising The Risk Of Irritation Cooling Ultra-Cooling Menthol Boabab Seed Oil Tamanu Seed Oil Shea Butter

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